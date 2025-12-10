Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New AEC-Q200 Qualified, Glass Protected NTC Thermistor in 0402 Case Size

Device Combines High B 25/85 Value of 4311 K With R 25 Value of 100 kΩ and Tolerances Down to ± 1 %

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified, glass protected NTC thermistor in the widely used 0.5 mm by 0.5 mm by 1 mm 0402 case size. The Vishay BCcomponents NTCS0402E3104*XT combines a high beta (B 25/85 ) value of 4311 K with an electrical resistance value at +25 °C (R 25 ) of 100 kΩ.

Fully glass coated and protected, the thermistor released today offer tolerances down to ± 1 % for both its R 25 and B 25/85 values for precise temperature sensing, protection, and compensation over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C. The device offers ESD withstand of > 25 kV in accordance with the Human Body Model (HBM).

With its industry-standard size, the NTCS0402E3104*XT provides a drop-in replacement for competing solutions in automotive LED modules, electronic control units, sensor clusters, battery packs, and camera, radar, and lidar modules; energy meters; office equipment; and industrial smoke and fire detectors.

Featuring an SMD construction with NiSn terminations, the NTC thermistor is suitable for wave or reflow soldering. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the device is delivered on punched paper tape on reels in packages of 10 000 units. For fast design-in, a SPICE model is available.

Device Specification Table:

Part number NTCS0402E3104*XT Case size 0402 R 25 value 100 kΩ R 25 tolerance ± 1 %; ± 2 %; ± 3 %; ± 5 % B 25/85 value 4311 K B 25/85 tolerance ± 1 % Max. power dissipation 70 mW Operating temp. range -55 °C to +150 °C



Samples and production quantities of the NTCS0402E3104*XT are available now, with lead times of 13 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

