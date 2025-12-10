KraneShares Connects NYSE to ADX with the First US ETFs to Cross List in the Region





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a global asset management firm known for delivering differentiated access to China, climate, and emerging technologies, today announced that two of its flagship exchange-traded funds—the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) and the KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN) — have officially cross-listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This milestone marks the first time U.S.-domiciled ETFs have been cross-listed in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and on ADX1, expanding investor access across one of the world’s fastest-growing capital markets.

A Landmark for Global Market Connectivity

KWEB, the largest U.S.-listed China ETF2, and KRBN, the global benchmark ETF for cap-and-trade carbon allowances, are now directly accessible to regional investors through ADX. This cross-listing reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway for global capital and highlights the increasing connectivity between U.S. and Gulf financial markets.

“This is a transformational step for regional investors seeking global exposure through world-class ETFs,” said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. “Cross-listing KWEB and KRBN on ADX not only expands access across the GCC but also strengthens financial bridges between the U.S., China and the Middle East.”

ADX Welcomes First-Ever U.S. ETF Cross-Listings

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “This milestone reflects the continued strengthening of Abu Dhabi’s role within the global financial landscape. Listing US securities on the ADX demonstrates the confidence international partners place in our market infrastructure, regulatory robustness, and deepening liquidity. These ETF listings also serve as a meaningful bridge connecting the UAE with both the US and Chinese capital markets. As we expand our collaboration with leading global exchanges, we remain committed to enhancing market access, broadening investment opportunities, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for a dynamic, resilient, and globally connected capital market.”

NYSE Recognizes Cross-Border ETF Milestone

“KraneShares has long been an important member of the NYSE ETF community and seeing two NYSE-listed ETFs expand their global footprint through a cross-listing on ADX underscores the growing interconnectedness of global capital markets,” said Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer, NYSE Group. “We are thrilled to support initiatives that enhance access, deepen liquidity, and bring leading U.S.-listed products to investors around the world.”

Strategic Access to Two High-Growth Themes

KWEB – China’s Digital Economy Leader:

Provides direct exposure to China’s leading internet and technology platform companies, offering exposure to innovation across e-commerce, fintech, AI, cloud computing, online entertainment, and logistics.

KRBN – Global Carbon Markets in One ETF:

Provides diversified exposure to the world’s major cap-and-trade carbon allowance markets—including the EU ETS, California's Cap-and-Invest, the Northeastern U.S’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Washington State’s Cap and Invest, and the U.K. ETS—allowing investors to participate in the expansion of regulated carbon markets worldwide.

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction investment strategies that connect investors to some of the world’s most powerful growth themes. From China’s dynamic capital markets to climate, disruptive technologies, alternatives, and fixed income, the firm aims to help investors position portfolios for the future. By combining innovative products, deep expertise, and trusted global partnerships, KraneShares provides solutions designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

ADX is a market for trading securities, including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information is contained in the Fund’s full and summary prospectus Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

For additional information, the Funds’ full and summary prospectus may also be obtained by visiting https://kraneshares.com/.



General risks

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Indices are unmanaged, do not reflect fees or expenses, and cannot be invested in directly. This material is for illustrative, educational and informational purposes only, does not constitute research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security, strategy or product. Views are as of the date indicated, may change without notice, and are not a guarantee of future results.

There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. One cannot invest directly in an index. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.



ETF and trading risks

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price, not at NAV, and are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Only Authorized Participants may create or redeem shares directly with the Fund in large blocks. Trading prices may be above (premium) or below (discount) NAV, and brokerage commissions and other trading costs will reduce returns. Liquidity, trading volume and market conditions may affect the market price of the shares.

Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.



Principal strategy risks – KWEB & KRBN

Each Fund is non‑diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer issuers or sectors, which may increase risk. Each Fund may invest in derivatives, which may be more volatile than other investments and can magnify gains or losses. Derivatives are subject to leverage, liquidity and counterparty risk, and may incur losses that are disproportionate to changes in the value of the underlying asset. Each Fund is also subject to liquidity risk, including the risk that certain securities may be difficult to buy or sell at a reasonable price and time.



Principal strategy risks – KWEB

The Fund’s ability to achieve its objective depends in part on access to China A‑shares and any applicable quota or access regimes. Political, economic and social developments in China and other Emerging Markets may adversely affect the Fund, and emerging markets generally involve greater volatility, lower liquidity and higher risks than developed markets.

A-Shares are issued by companies in mainland China and traded on local exchanges. They are available to domestic and certain foreign investors, including QFIs and those participating in Stock Connect Programs like Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong. Foreign investments in A-Shares face various regulations and restrictions, including limits on asset repatriation. A-Shares may experience frequent trading halts and illiquidity, which can lead to volatility in the Fund’s share price and increased trading halt risks. The Chinese economy is an emerging market, vulnerable to domestic and regional economic and political changes, often showing more volatility than developed markets. Companies face risks from potential government interventions, and the export-driven economy is sensitive to downturns in key trading partners, impacting the Fund. U.S.-China tensions raise concerns over tariffs and trade restrictions, which could harm China’s exports and the Fund. China’s regulatory standards are less stringent than in the U.S., resulting in limited information about issuers. Tax laws are unclear and subject to change, potentially impacting the Fund and leading to unexpected liabilities for foreign investors. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values.

The Fund may invest in IPOs and smaller companies, which typically exhibit higher volatility and limited trading history. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration.



Principal strategy risks – KRBN

The Fund invests primarily in carbon allowance futures and other derivatives, which can be more volatile than direct investments in securities and may amplify gains and losses. The Fund’s strategy depends on the continued existence and effectiveness of cap-and-trade and carbon allowance regimes. There is no assurance that these markets will continue, remain liquid or achieve their policy goals. Regulatory or legislative changes, the development of new technologies, or changes in the cost of emissions reduction may adversely affect carbon prices and the value of the Fund’s investments.

The Fund invests through a wholly owned Cayman Islands subsidiary and is indirectly exposed to the risks of the subsidiary’s investments. The subsidiary is not registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore the Fund does not receive all the protections of that Act. The Fund and the subsidiary are treated as commodity pools and are subject to regulation under the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC rules, which may increase costs and constrain the use of certain instruments. Futures and other contracts may have to be liquidated at disadvantageous times or prices to prevent the Fund from exceeding any applicable position limits established by the CFTC. The value of a commodity-linked derivative investment typically is based upon the price movements of a physical commodity and may be affected by changes in overall market movements, volatility of the Index, changes in interest rates, or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity.

The Fund is subject to interest rate risk, which is the chance that bonds will decline in value as interest rates rise. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration.



Derivatives and counterparty risk – KWEB & KRBN

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Funds are subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.



ADX cross‑listing / UAE-specific disclosure

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information is contained in the Fund’s full and summary prospectus, available at https://kraneshares.com/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ETFs cross-listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) are securities traded on ADX that represent shares of the underlying KraneShares ETF. Neovision Wealth Management Limited (NWM) serves as the Listing Adviser and Oceane Invest acts as the Market Maker for these ETFs cross-listed on ADX. Investing in ETFs cross-listed on ADX involves risk, including risks related to secondary-market liquidity, market volatility, and potential differences between the market price of the Units and the net asset value (NAV) of the underlying ETF.

Investors should carefully review all available offering documents and disclosures provided through ADX and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), with particular attention to the objectives, policies, risk factors, fees, expenses and charges. KraneShares does not sell or distribute investment products in the UAE. For information on investing or redeeming ETFs cross-listed on ADX, investors should contact their licensed broker or the relevant ADX trading member with whom they maintain an account. ETFs cross-listed on ADX are available only to investors eligible under applicable SCA regulations.

_______________________

1 Kahn, Darmad “ADX signs pact with New York Stock Exchange to explore dual listings”, The National News, November 16, 2023 retrieved November 24, 2025

2 Data from Bloomberg as of October 31, 2025

