Celiac Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 20+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

Celiac disease represents a growing global health concern, with current management limited to lifelong adherence to a gluten-free diet—an approach often associated with compliance challenges and reduced quality of life. The increasing prevalence of diagnosed cases and significant unmet clinical needs are accelerating demand for alternative therapeutic solutions.

DelveInsight’s 'Celiac Disease Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for celiac disease across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the celiac disease domain.

Celiac Disease Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s celiac disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline celiac disease drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline celiac disease drugs. Key celiac disease companies such as Sanofi, Takeda, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, Topas Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Equillium, Forte Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceutical, Ahead Therapeutics, IGY Life Sciences, Mozart Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, Immunic Therapeutics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, and others are evaluating new celiac disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new celiac disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline celiac disease therapies, such as Amlitelimab, TAK-227, VTP-1000, TPM-502, KAN 101, EQ 302, FB 102, TEV-53408, AT 1718, IgY-112, MTX-101, ALL-001, IMU-856, DONQ52, and others, are in different phases of celiac disease clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of celiac disease clinical trials. Approximately 5+ celiac disease drugs are in the mid stage of development, whereas 14+ drugs are in the early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in celiac disease clinical trials include OX40 ligand inhibitors, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants, Interleukin 15 inhibitors; Interleukin 21 inhibitors, and others.

What is Celiac Disease?

Celiac disease, also known as gluten-sensitive enteropathy, is an autoimmune disorder that affects the small intestine. In this condition, the body mounts an abnormal immune response to gluten, resulting in inflammation and damage to the small intestinal lining. Although first described by Samuel Gee in 1888, it was only in 1953 that gluten was identified as the key factor in its development. Celiac disease (CeD) can be considered a syndrome due to its diverse clinical manifestations and involvement of multiple body systems. Triggered by gluten ingestion, it produces a wide range of symptoms that vary greatly among individuals. Common gastrointestinal symptoms include chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and nausea, often accompanied by pale, foul-smelling stools. In addition to digestive issues, patients frequently experience non-digestive symptoms such as fatigue, anemia, joint pain, and neurological problems like headaches or numbness. In children, celiac disease may also present with delayed growth and mood disturbances.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Celiac Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA KAN-101 AnokionSA II Immunomodulators Intravenous Amlitelimab Sanofi II OX40 ligand inhibitors Subcutaneous TAK-227 Dr Falk Pharma/Takeda/ Zedira II Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors Oral TPM-502 Topas Therapeutics II Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous VTP-1000 Barinthus Biotherapeutics I Immunostimulants Intramuscular EQ 302 Equillium Preclinical Interleukin 15 inhibitors; Interleukin 21 inhibitors Oral

Recent Developments in Celiac Disease Treatment Space

In June 2025, Forte Biosciences, Inc. announced positive data from a Phase Ib trial in celiac disease for lead program FB102 (FB102-101).

announced positive data from a Phase Ib trial in celiac disease for lead program (FB102-101). In May 2025, Topas Therapeutics presented positive clinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating gluten-specific tolerance induction in celiac disease (CeD) patients. Data from a Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating TPM502 demonstrated a positive safety and tolerability profile, a significant reduction of the inflammatory responses to gluten and long-lasting phenotypic changes to gliadin-specific T cells.

presented positive clinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating gluten-specific tolerance induction in celiac disease (CeD) patients. Data from a Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating demonstrated a positive safety and tolerability profile, a significant reduction of the inflammatory responses to gluten and long-lasting phenotypic changes to gliadin-specific T cells. In May 2025, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for investigational TEV-53408 for the treatment of people with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for investigational for the treatment of people with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet. In March 2025, Mozart Therapeutics announced the successful completion of their Phase Ia study of MTX-101 in healthy adults.

announced the successful completion of their Phase Ia study of in healthy adults. In January 2025, Anokion SA announced positive symptom data from its Phase II ACeD-it trial evaluating its lead candidate, KAN-101 , in individuals with celiac disease.

announced positive symptom data from its Phase II ACeD-it trial evaluating its lead candidate, , in individuals with celiac disease. In September 2024, Barinthus Biotherapeutics announced the initiation of its first-in-human Phase I trial of VTP-1000 in adults with celiac disease.

Scope of the Celiac Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : OX40 ligand inhibitors, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants, Interleukin 15 inhibitors; Interleukin 21 inhibitors

: OX40 ligand inhibitors, Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors, Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants, Interleukin 15 inhibitors; Interleukin 21 inhibitors Key Celiac Disease Companies : Sanofi, Takeda, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, Topas Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Equillium, Forte Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceutical, Ahead Therapeutics, IGY Life Sciences, Mozart Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, Immunic Therapeutics, Chugai Pharmaceutical and others.

: Sanofi, Takeda, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, Topas Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Equillium, Forte Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceutical, Ahead Therapeutics, IGY Life Sciences, Mozart Therapeutics, Allero Therapeutics, Immunic Therapeutics, Chugai Pharmaceutical and others. Key Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapies: Amlitelimab, TAK-227, VTP-1000, TPM-502, KAN 101, EQ 302, FB 102, TEV-53408, AT 1718, IgY-112, MTX-101, ALL-001, IMU-856, DONQ52 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Celiac Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Celiac Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Celiac Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Celiac Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Celiac Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Celiac Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

