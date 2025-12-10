Tiny Health Celebrates 100,000 Tests Milestone, Expands from Baby Gut Health Pioneer to Longevity Innovator

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Health, the first precision microbiome wellness platform built for lifelong health, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 people and 3,000 health practitioners utilizing its microbiome tests.

Founded in 2020, Tiny Health began with a mission to help parents uncover and correct early gut imbalances in babies — a critical step in preventing chronic conditions like eczema, food allergies, and asthma. It is the only clinically-validated gut test for babies, with a published randomized controlled trial showing that Tiny Health personalized microbiome support reduced infants’ odds of eczema by 83%.

Today, its science and technology are helping people of all ages strengthen gut resilience, extend healthspan, and personalize care through a growing network of medical and wellness partnerships.

“This milestone is evidence that microbiome health is becoming mainstream,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, Founder and CEO of Tiny Health. “We started by giving families the power to prevent and reverse chronic disease in their babies, and now we’ve expanded into longevity and healthy aging alongside major health systems, longevity clinics, and personalized medicine brands to help adults take control of their health with the same level of scientific rigor.”

From the First 1,000 Days to the Last 1,000 Days: Translating Microbiome Science Across the Lifespan

Tiny Health's research has shown how the first 1,000 days of life — when the gut microbiome trains the developing immune system — set the foundation for lifelong health. By examining microbial patterns shared between well-trained infant immune systems and resilient aging microbiomes, the company aims to uncover how early-life microbial education influences vitality later in life. This new focus bridges decades of microbiome research, connecting the mechanisms that support thriving beginnings with those that sustain healthy longevity.





Tiny Health uses shotgun metagenomic sequencing to map gut health with strain-level precision and quantifies functional pathways of critical modulators in the gut. This year, the company has introduced new functional insights into the adult microbiome, including Gut Resilience, Urolithin-A potential, GLP-1 production, beta glucuronidase, and markers tied to conditions such as IBS and menopause.

“Our science gives people a real-time view of how their microbiome impacts aging, metabolism, hormone regulation, and disease risk,” said Sew Hoy. “It’s a personalized health dashboard for your gut, built on one of the most comprehensive microbiome datasets in the world.”



The Microbiome Age Study: Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Aging

Tiny Health is also announcing its Microbiome Age Research Edition , a new study for adults aged 60+. The study aims to identify microbial patterns linked to healthy aging and resilience. Qualifying participants can purchase a discounted gut or vaginal health test and contribute to one of the world’s first datasets tracking how the microbiome changes with age.

Adults who are interested in the study are encouraged to learn more at www.tinyhealth.com/research/microbiomeage .



Powering the Longevity Movement

Through its Powered by Tiny B2B platform, Tiny Health partners with leading health and wellness organizations to integrate microbiome testing into preventive care models. Partners include:

Leading longevity clinics including Mayo Clinic’s Executive and Longevity Health Programs and Pritikin Longevity Center — incorporating gut testing into clinical preventive, metabolic, and performance programs.



including and — incorporating gut testing into clinical preventive, metabolic, and performance programs. Health assessment innovators including Superpower and Mito Health — integrating Tiny Health’s microbiome insights alongside their biomarker panels; and Tastermonial — helping users run real-world food response experiments with CGMs, using microbiome insights to personalize their food choices.



including and integrating Tiny Health’s microbiome insights alongside their biomarker panels; and — helping users run real-world food response experiments with CGMs, using microbiome insights to personalize their food choices. AI-powered health solutions including ProteusDx, a diagnostics company using Tiny Health’s results to identify candidates for its ingestible capsule GI test.



Health and wellness companies, research institutions, and health practitioners interested in offering Tiny Health tests in their clinical practice can learn more at poweredbytiny.com .

About Tiny Health

Tiny Health is the first and only precision microbiome wellness platform designed for lifelong health — from the first 1,000 days to the last. Founded in 2020 and built by microbiome scientists and physicians, Tiny Health uses shotgun metagenomics to deliver strain-level and functional microbiome insights. Its research-backed gut and vaginal tests help families and practitioners address the root causes of many chronic conditions with evidence-based interventions. Trusted by over 100,000 people, Tiny Health is redefining the microbiome as a cornerstone of personalized wellness. Learn more at tinyhealth.com .

