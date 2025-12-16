Tiny Health and Bristle Health Launch Groundbreaking Study on Oral-Gut Health Connection

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Health and Bristle Health are recruiting participants for a pioneering research study examining the connection between oral and gut health. The study offers participants comprehensive microbiome testing at exclusive research pricing while contributing to scientific understanding of how oral bacteria influence digestive health.

Research shows people with gum disease are two to three times more likely to have IBD than those without gum disease, yet oral health is rarely assessed alongside gut health. Every day, oral microbes enter the digestive tract. Some can survive the journey and colonize the large intestine, contributing to the gut microbiome and potentially influencing inflammation and metabolism.

"We know that about a third of oral bacteria end up in the gut, but we still don't fully understand the pathways behind these bidirectional effects," said Cheryl Sew Hoy, CEO of Tiny Health. "That's what makes this study exciting. By analyzing both microbiomes simultaneously, we can start mapping those connections in ways that could help people address issues like IBS, metabolic dysfunction, or chronic inflammation much earlier than we can today."





This study aims to uncover patterns that could help detect imbalances earlier and improve health outcomes across multiple systems.

"When we started Bristle, we knew there was still so much to discover about the oral microbiome and how it impacts the rest of the body," said Brian Maurer, Co-Founder of Bristle Health. "This partnership with Tiny Health lets us advance that discovery in a major way. We are eager to see how oral and gut bacteria interact at the individual level—and use those insights to actually help people solve chronic health issues that have stumped them for years."

Study participants will:

Receive both oral and gut microbiome tests at exclusive research pricing

Collect simple at-home samples

Get personalized reports with actionable insights

Contribute de-identified data to advance microbiome research

Enrollment is open now. To learn more and join the study, visit: https://www.tinyhealth.com/research/oral-gut-axis

Research citations

She, Yy et al., “Periodontitis and inflammatory bowel disease: a meta-analysis,” BMC Oral Health, vol. 20, Mar. 2020, doi: 10.1186/s12903-020-1053-5.

T. S. Schmidt et al., “Extensive transmission of microbes along the gastrointestinal tract,” eLife, vol. 8, p. e42693, Feb. 2019, doi: 10.7554/eLife.42693.

About Tiny Health

Tiny Health is the first and only precision microbiome wellness platform designed for lifelong health — from the first 1,000 days to the last. Founded in 2020 and built by microbiome scientists and physicians, Tiny Health uses shotgun metagenomics to deliver strain-level and functional microbiome insights. Its research-backed gut and vaginal tests help families and practitioners address the root causes of many chronic conditions with evidence-based interventions. Trusted by over 100,000 people and 3,000 practitioners, Tiny Health is redefining the microbiome as a cornerstone of personalized wellness. Learn more at tinyhealth.com and poweredbytiny.com .

About Bristle Health

Bristle Health helps people measure, understand, and improve their oral health through comprehensive oral microbiome testing and probiotic supplements. Using a single saliva sample, Bristle analyzes over 800 bacterial and fungal species in the mouth to uncover root-cause insights into conditions such as gum inflammation, tooth decay, and bad breath. Bristle’s platform supports individuals and healthcare practitioners with personalized, science-backed insights designed to optimize oral health and whole-body wellness. For more information, visit www.bristlehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Goering

press@tinyhealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc8b5876-e1cd-4e68-87d9-6365687b5f4e