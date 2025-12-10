Pushpay Launches New AI Solutions, Turning Ministry Moments into Meaningful Action for the Church

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today launches AI capabilities across its entire suite of products, transforming ministry data into opportunities for meaningful connection. The new AI-powered innovations deliver intelligence across its entire ministry platform, and includes AI for People Search, AI for Giving Data, Studio AI from Resi, and more.

Built specifically for the unique needs of ministry leaders , Pushpay’s AI solutions address critical engagement challenges churches face today, including identifying members at risk of disengagement, understanding generosity patterns, maintaining digital connection throughout the week, and providing immediate technical support when teams need it most.

"We are introducing technology that doesn't just support ministry, it helps you see and act on what matters most,” said Kenny Wyatt, Pushpay CEO. “Our AI solutions put people at the center, giving ministry leaders the wisdom to know exactly when and how to serve every soul in their community so that no one walks their faith journey alone."

AI for the Journey: Technology Built for Ministry Moments

Unlike generic AI tools adapted for church use, Pushpay's AI solutions are built alongside pastors and ministry leaders to support a person’s unique faith engagement journey with a church. New features were unveiled at the live Pushpay Connect event, with enhancements to Pushpay’s Church Management System (ChMS), Giving platform, Live Stream software, and support. New AI-powered solutions include:

brings simplicity to understanding and acting on generosity trends. Finance leaders can ask questions such as “compare giving trends this quarter versus last quarter” or "show me giving by channel the past two years" to receive instant visual insights that reveal opportunities to nurture generosity within their community—without running complex reports. AI for Giving Data delivers actionable insights in seconds, saving ministry teams hours of time each month, exporting data or creating manual reports. Studio AI from Resi empowers church production teams to accelerate content creation by transforming sermons and long-form video into ready-to-post content. Powered by proprietary technology, Studio AI creates videos clips, transcripts, captions, and suggests smart metadata enhancements—making every video more searchable, shareable, and impactful. Studio AI is a single workflow that is fully integrated within Resi Studio, saving creative teams time by eliminating the need for additional third-party AI solutions and editing tools.



“Pushpay has updated their suite of tools and they’re pretty incredible. There are not a lot of tech companies out there for the Church that are doing it the right way—but Pushpay is one of those tools,” said Rev. Dr. Justin Lester, Pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. “I believe in the work they’re doing with generosity and engagement and love seeing the opportunities ahead for the Church with their new AI-powered solutions.”

Today, Pushpay also introduces its new intelligent customer support solution, Genny, that helps expedite customer care needs. Genny is Pushpay’s new church software assistant and is available 24/7, providing immediate answers to technical questions or connecting ministry leaders directly with the right Pushpay expert for support. With all of Pushpay’s AI solutions, user permissions are preserved, meaning ministry leaders only see what they already have permissions to view, ensuring data privacy and confidentiality are intact.

Pushpay reinforces its commitment to a human-centered approach to artificial intelligence , developing and integrating AI that serves churches and faith-based organizations with the highest standards of safety, accuracy, and respect for community values. The Company has a robust data security and privacy policy, meeting PII standards, so churches never have to worry about information being shared externally. Pushpay also believes that AI is designed to enhance—never replace—the human connections and pastoral care at the heart of ministry.

Today’s announcement builds on recent partnerships and product innovations that mark a new chapter of faithful innovation from Pushpay, including the launch of Agent 9 in partnership with 9 Embers —which is an AI-powered database assistant for churches using Pushpay with the Rock RMS platform. For more information about how Pushpay’s AI-powered solutions can strengthen connection and engagement in ministry, visit the Company’s Innovation webpage at www.pushpay.com/innovation .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .