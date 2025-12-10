Awards Glory for Big Screen Entertainment Group

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is celebrating a remarkable run of success as members of its creative team continue to shine on some of the industry's biggest stages.

For eight consecutive years, Hollywood International Filmmaker magazine — published by BSEG affiliate HiFex — has been nominated alongside major outlets such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, regularly taking home honors.

This year, the publication continued its winning streak at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in Los Angeles, earning Best Graphics and Second Place for Best Headline at a ceremony attended by Seth Rogen, Henry Winkler, Marlee Matlin, and Paul Anka.

Representing the magazine were publisher and BSEG major shareholder Jimmy Jiang and editor-in-chief Sandro Monetti, who also serves as Chief Operating Officer of Big Screen.

Sandro’s achievements extended beyond journalism this week: his stage production Die Hard Xmas scored 17 Broadway World LA Award nominations, including Best Musical—competing against productions such as Cynthia Erivo’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Written and directed by Monetti, the acclaimed parody performs this week in New York at Theatre Row on 42nd Street and next week in London’s West End at the Museum of Comedy.



Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said, “To see our team members honored year after year in such prestigious awards is thrilling. It reflects not only the talent within our company but also the passion and dedication that fuels everything we create.”

About Big Screen Entertainment Group

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a Los Angeles–based production and distribution company dedicated to delivering compelling content to global audiences. With a record of creative excellence and a forward-thinking approach to storytelling, BSEG continues to innovate and shape the future of entertainment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcb8aa5d-3d6c-4bc9-aed2-b9d23721a433