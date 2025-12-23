Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Beauty Strategy with Hollywood Legends and Product Development

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) has completed Episode 4 of its documentary series Hollywood Legends, filmed at The Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor Building, as part of the company’s continued expansion into beauty-focused content and consumer products.

The episode explores the techniques used by legendary makeup artist Max Factor to prepare Hollywood’s most iconic actresses for the camera, including the Beauty Micrometer, a facial measuring device used to guide corrective makeup. The episode specifically focuses on Marilyn Monroe’s transformation and makeover under Max Factor’s influence. The only surviving Micrometer is housed at the Hollywood Museum and is featured in the episode.





Hollywood Legends streams exclusively on Big Stream Entertainment, BSEG’s owned digital platform.

In parallel, BSEG is developing a beauty-focused television series supported by a line of premium beauty products. The project stars Michelle Guo, Mrs. Asia 2024 and founder of MG Aesthetics, who is collaborating on formulations currently being developed in Switzerland and manufactured in the United States.

The company is also advancing an exclusive makeup line designed by Hollywood actresses, extending BSEG’s intellectual property into consumer-facing beauty brands.

Chief Executive Officer Kimberley Kates said: “Hollywood has shaped beauty standards for over a century. By combining original content, owned distribution, and product development, we are creating scalable beauty brands rooted in authentic storytelling. With the global beauty industry generating over $500 billion annually, this represents a meaningful growth opportunity aligned with our platform strategy.”

Hollywood Legend Trailer: https://youtu.be/F-0cha9yUK0

About Big Screen Entertainment Group

Big Screen Entertainment (OTC:BSEG) is a Los Angeles–based production and distribution company focused on original content, owned platforms, and brand extensions designed to create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lawson – big@bigscreenent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6501b795-96f3-4fec-b28e-9bbdc06a4488