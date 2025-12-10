Greenway Technologies Announces Appointments of Doug Cogan and C. Dunham Biles

ARLINGTON, TX, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI) (“Greenway”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) and gas-to-hydrogen (“GTH”) technology development company, announced today that it has appointed Doug Cogan to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Additionally, the Company appointed Mr. Doug Cogan and Mr. C. Dunham Biles to serve as members of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Cogan, age 59, has significant global leadership experience as well as energy sector and engineering and technology industry experience. He was with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for over 20 years from 1991 to 2022, serving as Partner, Digital Assurance and Transparency, from 2003 to 2022. Mr. Cogan currently serves on the board of directors for Texas Mutual Insurance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and business management from the University of Mount Union and has completed executive education programs at Stanford University, Harvard Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the London Business School.

Mr. Biles, age 50, is a founding member of Biles Wilson, PLLC and has significant experience representing publicly traded and privately held companies in complex litigation matters across the gamut including: intellectual property; antitrust; environmental; business disputes; fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, securities fraud; and non-compete/employment matters. Before starting Biles Wilson, Mr. Biles was a partner at some of the largest law firms and a renowned boutique litigation firms. Mr. Biles received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Raymond L. Wright, Chairman of the Board and Interim President, stated “these gentlemen add significant new dimensions to the Company and their prior experience will add new dimensions to the Company’s leadership. The Company is thrilled to have them on its team.

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Greenway, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is engaged in the research and development of proprietary GTL and GTH syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet oil and gas field production requirements, or the requirements of various processes where natural gas is produced or available. Greenway’s patented technology has been integrated into its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer™ unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas (a mixture of Hydrogen and Carbon Monoxide). In the case of hydrogen creation, an additional new technology, the H-Reformer™, has been developed which creates synthesis gas consisting of Hydrogen gas and CO 2 . When combined with an FT reactor and catalyst, G-Reformer™ units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and biomass to produce fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol as well as valuable chemical outputs. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Greenway’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenway disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

