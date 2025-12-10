Grazing and Gifting: Sweet Solutions for the Holiday Rush

 Family Features

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If you feel yourself slipping into the last-minute rush of the holiday season, still searching for dazzling recipes and abundant gifts, rest assured – you’re not alone. Light, refreshing ingredients for spectacular meals are just a click away, and they can make for the perfect presents, too.

Abundantly sweet and simple, Florida Citrus Gifts are a simple way to share holiday cheer with family, friends and loved ones. From cheerful boxes to beautiful baskets and more, they offer options in all shapes and sizes, loaded with freshly picked tangerines, grapefruits, oranges and mandarins.

They’re easy to send and even easier to enjoy, providing a one-of-a-kind (and healthy) way to share holiday cheer in memorable meals like Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter, sure to become a household favorite for years to come. Pair it with a light and refreshing Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata featuring fresh grapefruit and oranges mingling with peppery arugula and creamy burrata to bring a bit of balance to holiday dining.

No festivity is complete without libations, and this Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour can be a staple at your beverage station. Just mix freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit juice with brandy, simple syrup, bitters and egg white (for froth) then finish with sparkling water.

Find deliciously thoughtful ways to share the sweetness of the season with loved ones by visiting PickFLA.com, which features an interactive map to find a range of gift options that fit your holiday needs.

Florida Grapefruit Brandy Sour
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1

1 3/4ounces brandy
2 1/2ounces freshly squeezed Florida Grapefruit Juice
1/3ounce simple syrup, or to taste
2dashes bitters
1egg white
 ice cubes
1ounce sparkling water
 Florida Grapefruit twist, for garnish


In cocktail shaker, add brandy, Florida Grapefruit juice, simple syrup, bitters and egg white. Shake vigorously 15-20 seconds to create frothy texture.

Add ice cubes to shaker and shake 15 seconds to chill drink.

Strain into chilled coupe or rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

Pour light splash of sparkling water over top to enhance eﬀervescence.

Garnish with grapefruit twist.

Scallops with Florida Grapefruit Butter
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Servings: 4

2Florida Grapefruit
1fennel bulb
3tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for searing, divided
1tablespoon sherry vinegar
1/8teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, salt, divided, to taste
1/8teaspoon, plus 1 pinch, pepper, divided, to taste
1small bunch fresh cilantro
12scallops with empty shells
1 tablespoon butter


Peel and cut one Florida Grapefruit into segments. Squeeze remaining grapefruit and reserve juice.

Wash and finely chop fennel. In bowl, mix fennel with olive oil, sherry vinegar and 1 pinch salt and pepper.

Mix and add fresh cilantro. Keep a few leaves for garnish.

In hot frying pan, drizzle with olive oil then sear scallops 1 minute on each side.

Remove scallops from pan then deglaze with reserved Florida Grapefruit juice. Let it simmer slightly and add butter to make sauce. Add 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Place 1 tablespoon fennel salad in washed shell, top with three scallops and coat with grapefruit butter.

Finish with reserved cilantro leaves and fresh grapefruit segments.

Florida Citrus Salad with Burrata
Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus

Florida Citrus Vinaigrette:
1/3cup Florida Grapefruit Juice
1/3cup Florida Orange Juice
2teaspoons orange zest
2tablespoons cider vinegar
2teaspoons honey
1tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/3cup olive oil
2tablespoons shallots
 sea salt, to taste
 fresh pepper, to taste
  
Pickled Onion:
1red onion, thinly sliced
1/2cup white vinegar or cider vinegar
1/2cup water
1tablespoon sugar
1teaspoon salt
  
Burrata Salad:
4Florida Grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments
3oranges, peeled and cut into segments
1bunch radishes, sliced thin and cut into sticks
1/3cup pistachios, grilled and coarsely chopped
1cup arugula
2tablespoons dill, chopped
 sea salt, to taste
 pepper, to taste
8ounces burrata


To make vinaigrette: In small bowl, mix Florida Grapefruit Juice, Florida Orange Juice, orange zest, cider vinegar, honey, Dijon, olive oil and shallots until dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside. Vinaigrette will keep 7 days in refrigerator.

To make pickled onion: Place sliced onion in airtight canning jar.

In small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to boil and pour over sliced onion in jar. Add small amount of water to completely cover onion.
Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Pickled onions will keep 15 days in refrigerator.

To make burrata salad: In bowl, combine Florida Grapefruit and Orange segments; add radish sticks, toasted pistachios, arugula and dill. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Place salad on large plate, top with coarsely chopped burrata and drizzle generously with citrus vinaigrette and pickled onion.

