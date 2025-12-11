EZVIZ brings unbeatable Double 12 magic across Southeast Asia, celebrating smarter living with exclusive offers on smart home gadgets

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This festive season, EZVIZ, the trusted smart companion, is bringing a wave of joy and security with irresistible offers on its popular smart products. As the year draws to a close, there’s no better time to refresh your home with EZVIZ’s innovative gadgets, ensuring families step into the new year wrapped in comfort, care, and protection.

Forget the stress of deal-hunting, EZVIZ has you covered with exclusive savings on the most sought-after smart home products. Whether you want to fortify your home’s security or enhance convenience, EZVIZ’s thoughtfully crafted products make smart living more accessible than ever. Here are some must-have highlights:

DP2 2K Wire-Free Peephole Doorbell

Step up your home’s first impression with the DP2, your new front‑door companion. With 2K resolution and an ultra‑wide 166° view, you always know who’s knocking. Smart motion detection keeps things simple by filtering out unnecessary alerts. Talk to guests or delivery drivers from your phone, even when you’re away, with a quick tap of the screen. Built to withstand the elements and powered by a long‑lasting battery, the DP2 is designed to fit into your daily routine.

EP3x Video Doorbell

Think of this as your front door’s personal assistant. With dual cameras that show both the visitor’s face and the package, you’ll never miss a detail. No drilling or hassle, just insert the long-lasting battery and you’re good to go. Smart motion detection ensures you only get necessary alerts. If you’re not home? Two-way audio lets you talk to anyone, anywhere from your phone. Built to withstand the elements, the EP3x keeps watch rain or shine, ensuring your front door is always secure, with just the right level of attention.

S10 Smart Video Calling Camera

Welcome to a new connection with the S10. With its sleek 4" touchscreen and 360° view, it fits into your daily life, making everything from video calls to home monitoring simple and warm-hearted. Whether you’re greeting a visitor, or chatting with a loved one, the 2K⁺ clarity and two-way video calling bring every moment closer. Its AI-driven alerts keep you informed without constant buzzing. When the day winds down, the S10 doubles as a digital photo frame or Bluetooth speaker, so it’s never sitting idle.

H7c Dual-Lens Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Take your home security up a notch with the H7c Dual. It offers the best of both worlds: a wide-angle fixed lens for full-room coverage and a pan-and-tilt lens to zoom in on what matters. It guards with eyes and ears: with loud‑noise detection and smart human‑shape alerts, you’re notified only when it really counts. A quick tap starts two‑way talk for instant check in or response. With 2K+ video and color night vision, it sees clearly day and night, without complicated setup or a high price.

