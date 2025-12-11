Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
11 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:10 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:19,439
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):411.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):414.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):413.234040

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,515,252 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,190,857 have voting rights and 1,156,946 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE413.23404019,439

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
548411.5009:16:36LSE  
610411.5010:00:13LSE  
211412.0010:00:49LSE  
120413.0010:26:02LSE  
91413.0010:26:02LSE  
211413.0010:26:03LSE  
211413.5012:46:44LSE  
32414.0012:55:51LSE  
36414.0012:57:31LSE  
30414.0012:59:11LSE  
36414.0012:59:55LSE  
480414.5013:33:15LSE  
250414.5013:33:15LSE  
408414.5013:33:15LSE  
568414.0013:36:01LSE  
211414.5014:14:08LSE  
97413.5014:57:54LSE  
575413.5014:57:54LSE  
514413.5015:08:21LSE  
211413.0015:20:20LSE  
214413.0015:20:20LSE  
132413.0015:20:20LSE  
37413.5015:52:02LSE  
27413.5015:52:02LSE  
312413.5015:52:02LSE  
109413.5015:52:02LSE  
24413.5015:52:02LSE  
241413.5015:52:02LSE  
188413.5015:52:02LSE  
3413.5015:52:04LSE  
215413.5015:52:04LSE  
218413.5015:52:04LSE  
218413.5015:52:04LSE  
218413.5015:52:04LSE  
218413.5015:52:04LSE  
24413.5015:52:05LSE  
194413.5015:52:06LSE  
218413.5015:52:06LSE  
218413.5015:52:07LSE  
172413.5015:52:07LSE  
46413.5015:52:10LSE  
218413.5015:52:10LSE  
218413.5015:52:10LSE  
218413.5015:52:11LSE  
24413.5015:52:11LSE  
151413.5015:52:11LSE  
20413.5015:52:11LSE  
175413.5015:52:11LSE  
43413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.5015:52:14LSE  
100413.5015:52:14LSE  
118413.5015:52:14LSE  
218413.0015:52:24LSE  
218413.0015:52:34LSE  
209413.0015:52:43LSE  
117413.0015:52:43LSE  
101413.0015:53:39LSE  
161413.0015:53:39LSE  
57413.0015:53:52LSE  
218413.0015:53:56LSE  
206413.0015:54:00LSE  
12413.0015:55:29LSE  
218413.0015:55:30LSE  
218413.0015:57:14LSE  
218413.0015:57:14LSE  
218413.0015:57:16LSE  
218413.0015:58:57LSE  
39413.0015:59:13LSE  
46413.0015:59:13LSE  
209413.0015:59:42LSE  
91413.0015:59:42LSE  
218413.0016:02:27LSE  
22413.0016:03:04LSE  
2413.0016:03:04LSE  
434413.0016:03:04LSE  
78413.0016:03:54LSE  
58413.0016:04:44LSE  
248413.0016:05:36LSE  
634413.0016:05:41LSE  
43413.0016:05:41LSE  
23413.0016:06:41LSE  
326413.0016:06:41LSE  
28413.0016:06:41LSE  
205413.0016:06:42LSE  
29413.0016:08:35LSE  
189413.0016:08:39LSE  
49413.0016:08:53LSE  
24413.0016:09:26LSE  
49413.0016:09:54LSE  
72413.0016:10:05LSE  
1413.0016:12:39LSE  
23413.0016:12:56LSE  
29413.0016:13:23LSE  
49413.0016:13:30LSE  
49413.0016:13:57LSE  
49413.0016:14:28LSE  
42413.0016:15:19LSE  
49413.0016:15:49LSE  
169413.0016:15:50LSE  
145413.0016:15:52LSE  
73413.0016:15:59LSE  
122413.0016:16:21LSE  
49413.0016:17:02LSE  
47413.0016:17:39LSE  
158413.0016:17:39LSE  
60413.0016:17:54LSE  
218413.0016:18:07LSE  
218413.0016:18:20LSE  
223413.0016:18:20LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading