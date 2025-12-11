LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 December 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,439 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 411.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 414.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 413.234040

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,515,252 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,190,857 have voting rights and 1,156,946 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 413.234040 19,439

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 548 411.50 09:16:36 LSE 610 411.50 10:00:13 LSE 211 412.00 10:00:49 LSE 120 413.00 10:26:02 LSE 91 413.00 10:26:02 LSE 211 413.00 10:26:03 LSE 211 413.50 12:46:44 LSE 32 414.00 12:55:51 LSE 36 414.00 12:57:31 LSE 30 414.00 12:59:11 LSE 36 414.00 12:59:55 LSE 480 414.50 13:33:15 LSE 250 414.50 13:33:15 LSE 408 414.50 13:33:15 LSE 568 414.00 13:36:01 LSE 211 414.50 14:14:08 LSE 97 413.50 14:57:54 LSE 575 413.50 14:57:54 LSE 514 413.50 15:08:21 LSE 211 413.00 15:20:20 LSE 214 413.00 15:20:20 LSE 132 413.00 15:20:20 LSE 37 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 27 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 312 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 109 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 24 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 241 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 188 413.50 15:52:02 LSE 3 413.50 15:52:04 LSE 215 413.50 15:52:04 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:04 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:04 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:04 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:04 LSE 24 413.50 15:52:05 LSE 194 413.50 15:52:06 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:06 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:07 LSE 172 413.50 15:52:07 LSE 46 413.50 15:52:10 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:10 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:10 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:11 LSE 24 413.50 15:52:11 LSE 151 413.50 15:52:11 LSE 20 413.50 15:52:11 LSE 175 413.50 15:52:11 LSE 43 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 100 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 118 413.50 15:52:14 LSE 218 413.00 15:52:24 LSE 218 413.00 15:52:34 LSE 209 413.00 15:52:43 LSE 117 413.00 15:52:43 LSE 101 413.00 15:53:39 LSE 161 413.00 15:53:39 LSE 57 413.00 15:53:52 LSE 218 413.00 15:53:56 LSE 206 413.00 15:54:00 LSE 12 413.00 15:55:29 LSE 218 413.00 15:55:30 LSE 218 413.00 15:57:14 LSE 218 413.00 15:57:14 LSE 218 413.00 15:57:16 LSE 218 413.00 15:58:57 LSE 39 413.00 15:59:13 LSE 46 413.00 15:59:13 LSE 209 413.00 15:59:42 LSE 91 413.00 15:59:42 LSE 218 413.00 16:02:27 LSE 22 413.00 16:03:04 LSE 2 413.00 16:03:04 LSE 434 413.00 16:03:04 LSE 78 413.00 16:03:54 LSE 58 413.00 16:04:44 LSE 248 413.00 16:05:36 LSE 634 413.00 16:05:41 LSE 43 413.00 16:05:41 LSE 23 413.00 16:06:41 LSE 326 413.00 16:06:41 LSE 28 413.00 16:06:41 LSE 205 413.00 16:06:42 LSE 29 413.00 16:08:35 LSE 189 413.00 16:08:39 LSE 49 413.00 16:08:53 LSE 24 413.00 16:09:26 LSE 49 413.00 16:09:54 LSE 72 413.00 16:10:05 LSE 1 413.00 16:12:39 LSE 23 413.00 16:12:56 LSE 29 413.00 16:13:23 LSE 49 413.00 16:13:30 LSE 49 413.00 16:13:57 LSE 49 413.00 16:14:28 LSE 42 413.00 16:15:19 LSE 49 413.00 16:15:49 LSE 169 413.00 16:15:50 LSE 145 413.00 16:15:52 LSE 73 413.00 16:15:59 LSE 122 413.00 16:16:21 LSE 49 413.00 16:17:02 LSE 47 413.00 16:17:39 LSE 158 413.00 16:17:39 LSE 60 413.00 16:17:54 LSE 218 413.00 16:18:07 LSE 218 413.00 16:18:20 LSE 223 413.00 16:18:20 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.