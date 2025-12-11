Kandi Technologies Announces Acquisition of Premium U.S. Electric Off-Road Motorcycle Brand Rawrr, Accelerating Multi-Brand Strategy

Jinhua, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a long renowned leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that it has entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire 100% of Rawrr Inc. (“Rawrr”), a premium electric off-road motorcycle brand in the United States. The agreement was executed on December 5, 2025. This strategic acquisition reinforces Kandi’s foothold in the North American sustainable mobility market and marks a pivotal milestone in the Company’s long-term multi-brand expansion strategy.

Rawrr has rapidly emerged as a premier player in the U.S. electric off-road motorcycle sector, underpinned by its high-performance engineering, lightweight design, and superior riding experience. Its product portfolio has garnered significant traction among off-road enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, especially among the younger demographics, distinguishing Rawrr as one of the most promising growth brands in the electric powersports segment in the United States.

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented: “The acquisition of Rawrr materially expands Kandi’s consumer demographic. Rawrr commands a strong appeal among younger, experience-driven, and community-oriented lifestyle audience. This acquisition augments our brand acknowledgement in the United States and positions us to a more diverse and dynamic customer base as we continue to diversify our multi-brand portfolio.”

The acquisition of Rawrr is expected to unlock substantial operational synergies with Kandi’s existing North American operations. Rawrr’s electric off-road motorcycles will strategically augment the Company’s current product lineup, which includes LSPTVs, UTVs, and other off-road vehicles, enabling Kandi to offer a more comprehensive suite of low-carbon mobility solutions across community transportation, outdoor recreation, and sports leisure applications.

Justin, CEO of Rawrr, stated, “We have cultivated a robust market presence and a deep understanding of U.S. riders over the years. Joining Kandi allows us to leverage Kandi’s industrial scale and established infrastructure to further refine our products and deliver exceptional riding experiences.”

From a distribution standpoint, Rawrr is poised to leverage Kandi’s mature retail distribution network across major North American big-box and specialty channels, facilitating efficient market penetration and optimizing customer acquisition costs. Concurrently, Rawrr’s direct-to-consumer model and digital marketing expertise are expected to enhance Kandi’s digital operations and brand reach. Rawrr’s network of nearly 300 U.S. dealers will synergize with Kandi’s existing retail footprint, significantly expanding the combined market reach.

Kenny, Chairman of Rawrr, added, “This transaction represents a highly synergistic partnership. Rawrr and Kandi align on a shared strategic vision for innovation and global growth. With Kandi’s support, we are confident that Rawrr is strategically positioned to evolve into a globally influential and highly respected world-class brand.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Rawrr Inc.

Rawrr Inc. is a U.S.-based premium electric off-road motorcycle brand focused on delivering high-performance, lightweight, and experience-driven riding products. Targeting off-road enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and younger riders, Rawrr has rapidly built a strong brand presence in the U.S. electric off-road segment through its distinctive product design, direct-to-consumer model, and expanding dealer network. The brand is recognized for its innovation, community engagement, and fast-growing footprint in the North American powersports market.

For more information, please visit: www.riderawrr.com

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company’s primary focus is on off-road mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis for the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in other related emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com