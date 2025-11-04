Kandi Unveils Intelligent Delivery Robot Dog Solution, Advancing the Future of Smart Logistics

Jinhua, China, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a long renowned leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that its intelligent delivery robot dog solution, developed based on the Deep Robotics Lite3 robot dog, has made substantial progress in developing key functional modules and is now advancing to pilot testing and commercial validation. This milestone represents a significant strategic advancement for the Company in the field of intelligent mobility, offering an innovative solution for “last-mile” delivery.

Integrating a Kandi-developed delivery compartment and hardware-software system, the intelligent delivery robot dog is specifically designed for environments with access control, such as residential communities and office buildings. The system allows couriers to select an available robot dog and input the delivery address. Upon delivery, the robot dog verifies the recipient’s identity via barcode and provides voice-interactive notifications. The storage compartment then unlocks automatically for parcel retrieval and prompts the user to secure it once finished. While the barcode verification, voice interaction, and automated storage modules are now complete, the autonomous navigation and automatic return functions are proceeding on schedule. A complete, automated delivery loop is expected to complete in the near future.

Internal testing has already confirmed the intelligent delivery robot dog’s technical viability. The solution is designed to address critical logistics challenges, including rising labor costs and limited delivery efficiency, by providing enterprises with efficient, sustainable, supplemental delivery capacity. This initiative builds on Kandi’s recent success in intelligent robotics collaborations across Southeast Asia and lays a solid foundation for broader pilot test programs and future commercial deployment.

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented: “The development of our intelligent delivery robot dog marks a major milestone in Kandi’s expansion into embodied intelligence. This project validates our ability to deeply integrate core AI technologies with advanced robotic platforms. From its inception, our close collaboration with industry partners has ensured this technology is aligned with real market needs and guided by a clear commercialization roadmap. This achievement not only reflects the Company’s deep expertise in intelligent mobility, systems integration, and technological innovation, but also underscores our strategic foresight and market potential in the field of intelligent robotics. Looking ahead, we will build on this foundation to continue advancing our research and development and its practical applications, driving sustainable growth for the Company.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company’s primary focus is on off-road mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis for the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in other related emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

