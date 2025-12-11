D3 and InterNetX Partner to Bring Over 46 Million Domains to Solana as Tokenized RWAs

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Solana Breakpoint 2025 conference, D3 Global and InterNetX today announced a groundbreaking partnership to begin tokenizing over 46 million internet domains as real-world assets (RWAs) and bridge them to Solana via Doma Protocol, the first blockchain to tokenize the internet domains. This integration will bring a significant part of the world's internet infrastructure onchain for the first time and unlock a massive new asset class for Solana's ecosystem.

Following Doma Protocol's mainnet launch last month, this collaboration validates the core vision of DomainFi: the internet's infrastructure layer is moving onchain. Real .com, .ai, and .xyz domains can now exist as programmable, liquid assets without losing DNS functionality—bridging Web2's $360B+ domain market with Web3's users and composability.

Bringing Premier Domain Inventory to Solana

InterNetX is a member of IONOS Group, a leading European cloud and hosting provider, and manages 22M+ active domains and 24M+ premium listings across 30,000 global partners. InterNetX will leverage Doma Protocol to make its inventory tradable on Solana. This creates instant access to scarce, revenue-generating internet assets at Solana speed.

"The next phase of the internet can't stay locked in Web2," said Elias Rendón Benger, CEO of InterNetX. "Domains need to be programmable, liquid, and usable inside Web3 ecosystems. Doma is the only blockchain that keeps domains DNS-functional while enabling Web3 ownership and composability. Together with D3, we aim to bring our entire premium and retail inventory onchain at scale with zero disruption to how domains work today."

Doma Protocol is an enabling technology behind the Solana Record Service project (records.solana.com), positioning it as critical infrastructure for Solana's future identity layer. The Doma-SRS integration is currently live on devnet with a mainnet launch expected in early 2026.

Unlocking Domain-backed Primitives on Solana

Doma integration with Solana will enable users to:

Trade premium domains as NFTs on Solana marketplaces

Launch premium domain tokens like $SOFTWARE.AI with transparent bonding curves and pricing models

Store domains as native assets Solana wallets

Access domain-backed lending, fractional ownership, and integrate domains into Solana DeFi protocols for borrowing, liquidity, and other onchain primitives

Build RWA portfolios backed by real internet infrastructure





"This is the first time the global domain industry is coming onchain at scale, unlocking an entirely new RWA class for Web3," said Fred Hsu, CEO & Co-Founder of D3. "Solana is a core ecosystem for Doma from day one because its speed and composability perfectly match our vision. Real domains can now sit alongside tokens and NFTs in Solana as scarce, revenue-generating assets backed by the utility of the internet itself."

The InterNetX collaboration represents a critical milestone in the partnership to bring institutional-grade assets to Web3, with domains offering inherent scarcity, utility, and value.

Availability

Doma Protocol mainnet is live at start.doma.xyz .

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the world's first DomainFi network to tokenize 371M+ existing and future domains as real-world assets. D3 unlocks the financial potential of domains by building on Doma Protocol, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure that bridges traditional Internet domains (.com, .net, .ai, and .org) and future domain extensions from the Web3 world (.sol, .avax, .shib, and .ape). Backed by Paradigm, the D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. Learn more about D3 at d3.com and Doma at doma.xyz .

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is the world's first DNS-compliant blockchain for DomainFi, tokenizing 371M+ domains as real-world assets (RWAs) to transform the $360B domain industry. Developed with contributions from D3 Global, Doma enables cross-chain interoperability between existing Web2 domains (.com, .xyz, .ai) and future Web3 extensions (.sol, .avax, .ape), powering a global economy for fractional ownership, lending, and DeFi utility. With open APIs, SDKs, and developer programs like Doma Forge, Doma Protocol empowers developers and investors to transform how domains are owned, used, and traded across the internet, marketplaces, and Web3 wallets. Learn more at doma.xyz .

About InterNetX

InterNetX is a leading domain registrar and infrastructure provider within the IONOS Group SE, powering the domain business of all IONOS brands and 30,000 global resellers. With more than 22 million domains under management and partners in over 85 countries, InterNetX delivers enterprise-grade solutions in DNS, SSL, and digital identity. Bridging robust Web2 infrastructure with emerging Web3 innovations, InterNetX is the trusted backbone for providers worldwide. Learn more at internetx.com

Press Contact: Jamie Kingsley j.kingsley@theprgenius.com

SOURCE: D3 Global, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a3e2841-a318-4958-9803-c17ce30b4bbe