Viasat Rocket Telemetry Service Selected by INNOSPACE for First Ever Commercial Launch from Brazil

Korean launch provider INNOSPACE has selected Viasat’s rocket telemetry service for its first ever commercial launch.

It will also mark the first time this service will be used in a commercial mission carrying satellite payloads.

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will provide its launch telemetry service for INNOSPACE (KS: 462350) – a South Korean satellite launch service company.

The mission, currently targeted for later this month, will see INNOSPACE’s HANBIT-Nano launch vehicle carry a total of eight registered payloads, including five small satellites and three non-separating experimental devices, along with one symbolic branding model into low Earth orbit (LEO) from Alcântara Launch Center, State of Maranhão, Northern Brazil. Under Communication Services, Viasat’s InRange, part of the recently introduced HaloNet portfolio of orbital services, is planned to provide crucial launch telemetry data and – in another first for the service – aims to enable compressed video-streaming from the launch vehicle.

The rocket telemetry service is designed to provide a continuous flow of telemetry data during launch – from liftoff to payload deployment. Unlike traditional ground networks that can only connect when a launch vehicle is within sight, InRange uses Viasat’s L-band geostationary satellites which orbit 36,500km above the Earth. This means launch operators like INNOSPACE will have the ability to closely monitor launch missions from launchpad to space, with consistent and reliable connectivity from geostationary satellites.

As demand to launch small satellites into space continues to grow, INNOSPACE uses innovative proprietary technology using 3D-printing and a mix of different fuels – known as a hybrid – to provide small satellite launchers that deliver low-cost, reliable, and low-latency access to space. While headquartered in Korea, the company plans to launch from various global space ports, including Brazil, Norway, and Australia, to maximize its launch capabilities for customers in the future.

Gary Lay, Vice President, International Government, Viasat, said: “Activity in space is increasing and demand for small satellite launch is rising – all over the world. Companies like INNOSPACE are vital to meet the increasing demand for efficient, reliable launches. We are excited to support INNOSPACE with their maiden launch which will also be the first ever commercial use of InRange. Through our satellite relay network, we can help launch providers receive data throughout the entire launch.

Soojong Kim, Founder and CEO, INNOSPACE, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Viasat for our first commercial launch from Brazil. The integration of InRange into our HANBIT-Nano mission reflects our commitment to enhancing launch reliability and data connectivity through innovative global partnerships.”

The InRange launch telemetry capabilities are part of Viasat’s HaloNet portfolio - a comprehensive group of solutions designed to support space-to-ground near-Earth communications for government and commercial missions.

Earlier this year, Viasat’s telemetry data relay capabilities were successfully demonstrated onboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, as part of NASA’s Communications Service Project. The solution has also been selected by UK-based Skyrora for a future sub-orbital demonstration mission of its Skylark L launch vehicle.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones, Public Relations, Viasat, +44 7843 819 611, Richard.Jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the timeline, features, benefits and performance of the InRange and/or the HaloNet solution portfolio. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; and the introduction of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications industry generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.