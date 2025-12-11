YSX TECH. CO., LTD Relocates Research and Development Center to Expanded Facility

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ: “YSXT”) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced that the Company has relocated its research and development center (the “R&D Center”) to a new expanded location at Building 9, East Zone, Times Fangzhou, No. 2 Huazhou Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China.

On September 27, the Company officially moved its R&D Center to the new location. The new facility provides a 30% increase in usable space over the previous site, offering additional room for technology development, business meetings, and team collaboration.

The expanded space is intended to support the Company’s anticipated business growth and team expansion, as well as technological innovation and product upgrades, in furtherance of the Company’s commitment to the insurance‑technology sector and its long‑term strategic vision.

Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of the Company, commented: “Looking ahead, the Company anticipates that it will be able to leverage the improved environment to strengthen core technology innovation, respond to key demands in internet finance and insurance, and iterate its products and services.”

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

