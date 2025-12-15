YSX TECH. CO., LTD Forges Strategic Alliance for Auto Insurance and Supply Chain Finance with Huijian Information Technology Co., Ltd.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ: “YSXT”) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a two-year Framework Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Huijian Information Technology Service Co., Ltd. (“Huijian”), which focuses on three key areas: enhancing auto insurance services, strengthening supply chain finance capabilities, and developing insurance products.

Established in 2015, Huijian offers automotive lifecycle services. It leverages artificial intelligence to lead data management, and holds intellectual property portfolio in automotive data processing and supply chain analysis.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company expects to bring into the partnership its insurer network, industry resources, and professional services. Leveraging the combined strengths, Huijian and the Company intend to work together on the following three core areas:

Enhanced Auto Insurance After-Sales Services

The Company plans to utilize Huijian’s supply chain network for exclusive service delivery to car owners when securing service orders from insurer partners This is expected to enable the Company to provide standardized, high-quality after-sales services for car owners and strengthen the Company’s offline presence.

Supply Chain Finance

Leveraging Huijian’s operational and credit data from its business, the Company aims to build credit profiles for participants in the automotive supply chain. Through its insurer network and, based on and subject to such credit profiles, the Company intends to provide credit enhancement services, such as credit guarantee insurance for participants, to facilitate streamlined access to financing from banks and other financial institutions. This is anticipated to strengthen Huijian’s supply chain network and develop a new business for the Company.

Data-Driven Insurance Products

By combining Huijian’s supply chain data with the Company’s insurer resources, the companies aim to develop differentiated, customized insurance products. These may include usage-based auto insurance, parts warranty insurance, and policies tailored to specific models and driving behavior. Huijian’s data are anticipated to optimize insurance pricing and underwriting, with a goal of allowing insurers to target markets more effectively and enhance the collaboration between the Company and its insurer partners.

The Agreement establishes a framework for collaboration, featuring a dedicated team for project advancement and exploration of new opportunities, supported by regular meetings and feedback. It is also intended to promote mutual training and business exchange through workshops and events. Specific projects under the Agreement will be governed by supplementary agreements that define procedures, the respective rights and obligations, and financial terms.

Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of the Company, emphasized that this strategic partnership with Huijian is expected to integrate “insurer and supply chain network, technical capabilities, and industry experience.” “Over the next two years, we plan to deepen collaboration with Huijian and leverage complementary resources and innovation, which are expected to create value for car owners and insurers,” he added.

“This partnership is designed not only to create new growth opportunities for both companies, but also to drive the cross-industry integration of automotive services, finance, and insurance. Leveraging data and technology, it is anticipated to foster the development of a collaborative industrial ecosystem,” Mr. Xiao stated.

About Huijian Information Technology Service Co., Ltd.

Established in 2015, Guangzhou Huijian Information Technology Service Co., Ltd. is a technology company specializing in automotive lifecycle services. The firm focuses on intelligent data integration and management, leveraging artificial intelligence as its core driving force. It has built a comprehensive service ecosystem covering automotive information data processing and supply chain data analysis. All information herein regarding Huijian has been reviewed and approved by Huijian.

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

