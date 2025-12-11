INE Highlights Enterprise Shift Toward Hands-On Training Amid Widening Skills Gaps





As AI accelerates job transformation, INE supports organizations reallocating Q4 budgets to experiential, performance-driven upskilling.

With 90% of organizations facing critical skills gaps (ISC2) and AI reshaping job roles across cybersecurity, cloud, and IT operations, enterprises are rapidly reallocating L&D budgets toward hands-on training that delivers measurable, real-world performance. INE is uniquely positioned to support this shift, helping organizations invest their end-of-year budgets in scalable labs, simulations, and immersive learning experiences that strengthen workforce readiness ahead of 2026.

As organizations prepare for 2026, L&D teams are under pressure to justify spend with measurable outcomes. Traditional e-learning continues to grow, but enterprise buyers are shifting their dollars toward hands-on, performance-based training, where they see faster time-to-competency, higher retention, and clearer ROI. This is especially true in highly technical disciplines like cybersecurity, cloud, and IT operations, where real-world proficiency directly affects business resilience.

End-of-Year Budgets Are Fueling a Shift Toward Experiential Learning

With Q4 spend-down deadlines approaching, organizations are increasingly using remaining budget to invest in solutions that deliver immediate operational value. Certification-only programs, long a staple of enterprise L&D, struggle to address the speed and complexity of current technology industry demands.

Hands-on learning has become the preferred model for both learners and business leaders. The LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report notes that 74% of employees prefer experiential, hands-on learning over passive methods. This shift reflects a broader recognition: enterprises need training that shortens onboarding time, builds confidence, and prepares employees for real scenarios—not just exams.

INE enables organizations to direct their end-of-year budgets toward:

Real-world labs and simulations

Immersive, scenario-based learning

Skills pathways tied to practical performance

Adaptive training powered by AI

Continuously updated content aligned to emerging threats and technologies



“L&D leaders want training that improves readiness on day one,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. “End-of-year budgets are increasingly being deployed toward experiential learning because the impact is immediate, measurable, and directly tied to workforce performance.”

Skills Gaps Are Intensifying Demand for Hands-On Training

The global skills shortage has become one of the costliest operational risks organizations face, contributing to increased incidents, slower remediation, and rising burnout across technical teams. Research from IBM shows that skills gaps contribute to 82% of security breaches, underscoring the need for training methods that build real-world capability—not just theoretical understanding.

Hands-on learning has proven to be the most reliable solution. Practice-based training delivers up to 75% knowledge retention (Learning Pyramid / LinkedIn Learning analysis), compared to just 5–20% for lecture- or video-based programs, and can reduce time-to-competency by as much as 45%. These outcomes make immersive training essential for closing skills gaps quickly and sustainably.

AI Adoption Is Accelerating the Move Toward Practice-First Learning

AI-driven corporate training is expanding rapidly across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with strong growth projected through 2033 (LinkedIn Market Forecast). As AI transforms workflows, enterprises require training systems that adapt to learner proficiency, evaluate real-world performance, and continuously assess skills readiness.

INE’s platform aligns directly with these demands, delivering dynamic hands-on labs, intelligent analytics, and performance-based insights that organizations can scale globally.

INE Positioned to Support 2026 Workforce Needs

As organizations finalize their 2026 workforce development strategies, INE offers a proven, experiential training platform built to reduce operational risk and accelerate skills development. By directing end-of-year budgets toward hands-on training with INE, enterprises can:

Reduce ramp-up time for technical teams

Validate skills with measurable, performance-based analytics

Increase workforce readiness and resilience

Support continuous upskilling for emerging technologies

Deploy scalable, real-world training globally



“Enterprises that invest their remaining Q4 budgets into hands-on, performance-driven learning will enter 2026 with stronger teams and significantly improved operational readiness,” said Rinehart.

INE Enterprise enables companies to turn training investments into measurable performance gains that directly support business resilience and growth.

