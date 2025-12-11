NextNRG Signs 28-Year Microgrid Power Purchase Agreement with Topanga Terrace, Further Advancing Its Expansion into Healthcare Energy Infrastructure

Miami, FL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it has executed a 28-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Topanga Terrace Rehabilitation & Subacute Care Center, an assisted living and rehabilitation facility in Canoga Park, California. This marks the company’s second executed microgrid PPA, following the recently announced Sunnyside agreement, further strengthening NextNRG's pipeline of long-term, asset-backed contracted revenue. The agreement includes 2% annual rate escalators, providing strong visibility into future earnings.

Under the PPA, NextNRG will design, build, own, and operate a fully integrated on-site microgrid that combines rooftop solar, battery energy storage, and gas-powered backup generation, ensuring reliable, cost-controlled power for essential care operations. Based on the project’s financial model, the Topanga PPA is expected to generate approximately $3.85 million in gross revenue over the contract term.

“This agreement, coming directly on the heels of our Sunnyside announcement, is a powerful indicator of the momentum building around our healthcare microgrid strategy,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “Topanga Terrace cannot risk power disruptions, and this system will give them resilient, cost-controlled power for decades. For NextNRG, it further strengthens our long-term contracted revenue base and demonstrates the scalability of our model.”

“Our goal is to become the go-to energy partner for healthcare facilities that require uninterrupted power,” added Farkas. "With multiple executed PPAs now in place, we are proving our ability to build, own, and operate the type of critical infrastructure this market urgently needs.”

The agreement positions NextNRG within the long-term care, post-acute, and assisted-living sector, where more than 15,000 nursing homes and roughly 32,000 assisted-living communities nationwide depend on consistent electricity for clinical operations and resident safety. This sector represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for resilient on-site power solutions, with significant growth expected over the coming decade as facilities modernize their infrastructure.

That expansion is being accelerated by tightening regulatory standards across multiple states, which now require long-term care facilities to maintain up to 96 hours of backup power to keep essential systems such as HVAC operational during outages. These market dynamics are creating immediate demand for dependable, multi-source microgrid solutions, an area where NextNRG is well positioned to deliver at scale.

For healthcare facilities, NextNRG's PPA model eliminates the need to fund high capital expenditures to build resiliency infrastructure. Facilities receive predictable, stable long-term energy pricing along with full system redundancy—solar, battery storage, and gas-powered backup generation—supporting their regulatory compliance and service requirements. The projects also demonstrate NextNRG's technological leadership through its Utility Operating System (UOS) and SmartGrid AI platform, which intelligently coordinate solar generation, battery storage, grid power, and backup generators. Successfully delivering mission-critical systems like these strengthens the company's credibility as a comprehensive energy provider for regulated, power-sensitive institutions.

“These contracts show the market exactly what NextNRG can deliver,” said James Scrivener, Microgrid Deployment Manager at NextNRG. “We expect them to accelerate conversations with other healthcare operators and expand our presence in California and other key states.”

Project Overview

In accordance with the executed PPA, the Topanga microgrid will include:

Rooftop Solar: Approximately 350–380 kW

Battery Energy Storage: ~250 kW / 1,000 kWh lithium-ion system

Backup Generation: Integration with the facility’s existing natural gas generator for full redundancy

Intelligent Controls: NextNRG’s UOS and SmartGrid AI platform for optimized dispatch of solar, storage, grid imports, and generator resources

Infrastructure Upgrades: HCAI-compliant engineering, electrical interconnection upgrades, and safety systems

Annual Energy Output: Approximately 470,000–480,000 kWh in early operating years

NextNRG will own, operate, and maintain the system for the duration of the 28-year agreement. As with other NextNRG microgrid projects, Topanga will not incur any upfront capital expenditure; the project utilizes third-party financing while the company retains full asset ownership. This agreement marks another step in building a resilient, asset-backed energy portfolio that positions NextNRG for sustained growth in the years ahead.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

