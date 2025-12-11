Multiprotocol Storage Market to Hit USD 37.24 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Data Volumes and Demand for Scalable Interoperable Storage | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Multiprotocol Storage Market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 37.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.25% from 2026 to 2033.

The Multiprotocol Storage Market is experiencing strong growth driven by the rising need for flexible, scalable, and interoperable storage solutions that can seamlessly handle diverse data types and protocols.





The U.S. Multiprotocol Storage Market was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.99%.

Growing enterprise data, the use of hybrid cloud solutions, the need for scalable and high-performance storage, and integration with AI, IoT, and big data apps to guarantee effective, safe, and adaptable data management are the main factors propelling the expansion of the U.S. multiprotocol storage market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises accounted for the largest share due to their extensive storage requirements, complex data environments, and need for high-performance, scalable, and secure multiprotocol solutions. Small and medium enterprises are expected to grow fastest as they increasingly adopt digital transformation strategies, cloud-based applications, and data-driven operations.

By Application

BFSI dominated due to its massive data volumes, stringent compliance requirements, and demand for secure, high-performance multiprotocol storage to support real-time transactions and analytics. Healthcare is projected to grow fastest as digital health records, medical imaging, and telehealth services expand rapidly, generating large and diverse datasets.

By Type

Network attached storage dominated due to its cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and ability to support multiple protocols for diverse workloads. Computed storage is expected to grow fastest, driven by increasing demand for storage architectures that integrate compute capabilities for data-intensive applications, such as AI, analytics, and IoT.

By Deployment

Public cloud leads due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to support diverse protocols without heavy infrastructure investments. Hybrid cloud is set to grow fastest as organizations seek to balance on-premises control with cloud scalability and cost efficiency.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America is estimated to command around 38% of the Multiprotocol Storage Market, driven by its advanced cloud ecosystem, dense concentration of hyperscale data centers, and strong enterprise demand for scalable, secure, and interoperable storage solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 11.1% in 2025E, driven by rapid digital transformation, massive cloud adoption, and accelerated data-center expansion across emerging and developed economies.

Accelerating Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Environments is Propelling Market Expansion Globally

As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid cloud strategies, the ability to manage and move data efficiently across environments is critical. Multiprotocol storage systems provide unified access to data regardless of the protocol, enabling smoother integration between on-premises and cloud infrastructures. This reduces bottlenecks, improves interoperability, and ensures faster workload migration. By supporting various storage formats under one system, enterprises gain agility to adapt to changing IT demands. The shift toward workload distribution across multiple environments makes multiprotocol storage essential, as it streamlines operations, lowers latency, and enhances performance while keeping data governance and compliance intact.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

NetApp

NTT Communications Corporation

Dell EMC (Dell)

Avere

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Zadara Storage

EMC Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

Pure Storage

Fujitsu Limited

Western Digital Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Infinidat

Quantum Corporation

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Nutanix

Tintri

Recent Developments:

, IBM enhanced its multiprotocol storage portfolio with improved AI-driven data management and hybrid-cloud optimization features to support complex enterprise workloads. In 2025, Cisco introduced strengthened interoperability offerings for hybrid and multi-cloud storage environments, enhancing performance and simplifying storage-network operations.

