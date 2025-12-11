Network Monitoring Technology Market Set to Reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cloud Adoption and Real-Time Performance Demands | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network Monitoring Technology Market was valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period.

The Technology for Network Monitoring The growing use of IoT devices, cloud services, and digital transformation projects are driving market expansion. To guarantee smooth operations and reduce downtime, businesses need real-time network performance monitoring, traffic analysis, and anomaly identification.





Surge in Cyberattacks and Data Breaches to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The increasing use of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and remote work has greatly increased the attack surface, making networks more susceptible to security breaches. As a result, businesses are spending more money on reliable network monitoring tools that have machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) features. These developments improve cybersecurity resilience by enabling computers to analyze enormous volumes of data, spot anomalies, and anticipate possible threats. But the market also faces difficulties as a result of the growing threat landscape. Increased rivalry among solution providers could result from the quick uptake of new technologies, necessitating ongoing innovation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Bandwidth

The 40 Gbps segment dominated with the market share over 35% in 2023, driven by the rising demand for high-speed data transfer in modern networks. With the proliferation of cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the expansion of enterprise networks, there is a significant need for faster and more reliable network monitoring solutions.

By Technology

Ethernet segment dominates with the market share over 39% in 2023, due to its widespread use and cost-effectiveness in large-scale networking applications. It supports high-speed data transmission, making it essential for businesses seeking stable and scalable networking solutions.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America region dominated with the market share over 42%. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising adoption of cloud computing, an escalating need for robust network security, and the growing demand for real-time monitoring of network performance. The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by an expanding presence of network monitoring companies. Key countries, such as China, Japan, and India are expected to play pivotal roles in this market’s growth.

Key Players:

Viavi Solutions Inc. (Observer Platform, GigaStor)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (Junos Telemetry, Mist AI)

Datadog (Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) Module)

Broadcom Inc. (DX NetOps, AppNeta)

Kentik (Kentik NPM Analytics)

Gigamon (GigaVUE Visibility Platform)

Apcon (INTELLAPATCH Series, TitanXR)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco ThousandEyes, Meraki Insight)

Garland Technology (Packet Broker, TAP Solutions)

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (nGeniusONE, Arbor Sightline)

SolarWinds Corporation (Network Performance Monitor)

Riverbed Technology (SteelCentral NPM Solutions)

LogicMonitor, Inc. (LM Envision)

Paessler AG (PRTG Network Monitor)

Nagios Enterprises, LLC (Nagios XI, Nagios Core)

ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation) (OpManager)

Dynatrace (Network Path Monitoring)

Ixia (Keysight Technologies) (IxChariot, CloudLens)

Micro Focus International Plc (Network Node Manager i)

SevOne (Network Data Platform, SevOne NPM)

Recent Developments:

2025: Gigamon Con unveiled Gigamon Insights, an AI-powered observability app delivering instant guidance based on network telemetry, helping IT and security teams detect threats and troubleshoot performance across hybrid-cloud environments.

2025: Datadog Inc. released a major platform update at DASH 2025, expanding infrastructure, cloud-network monitoring, and AI/observability features, including deeper telemetry, LLM workload monitoring, and integrated stacks for cloud and hybrid networks.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Forecast – helps you understand the evolving cost structures of network monitoring solutions across hardware, software, and cloud-based services. It provides insights into vendor benchmarking and highlights the transition toward SaaS and pay-as-you-go pricing models driven by cloud adoption.

– helps you understand the evolving cost structures of network monitoring solutions across hardware, software, and cloud-based services. It provides insights into vendor benchmarking and highlights the transition toward SaaS and pay-as-you-go pricing models driven by cloud adoption. Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you assess global and regional cybersecurity standards such as ISO, NIST, GDPR, and HIPAA. This section explains how compliance mandates and privacy regulations influence enterprise adoption and operational strategies in network monitoring.

– helps you assess global and regional cybersecurity standards such as ISO, NIST, GDPR, and HIPAA. This section explains how compliance mandates and privacy regulations influence enterprise adoption and operational strategies in network monitoring. Technology Adoption & Integration – helps you uncover trends in the adoption of on-premises, cloud, and hybrid monitoring architectures across SMEs, large enterprises, and cloud service providers. It also evaluates integration levels with IT and OT infrastructure and the increasing use of AI/ML for intelligent automation and analytics.

– helps you uncover trends in the adoption of on-premises, cloud, and hybrid monitoring architectures across SMEs, large enterprises, and cloud service providers. It also evaluates integration levels with IT and OT infrastructure and the increasing use of AI/ML for intelligent automation and analytics. Network Performance & Operational Metrics – helps you evaluate key performance outcomes such as reduced network downtime, improved latency and throughput, optimized bandwidth utilization, and faster issue detection (MTTD) and resolution (MTTR), which directly influence operational efficiency.

– helps you evaluate key performance outcomes such as reduced network downtime, improved latency and throughput, optimized bandwidth utilization, and faster issue detection (MTTD) and resolution (MTTR), which directly influence operational efficiency. Security & Risk Management – helps you analyze the role of real-time threat detection, IDS/IPS adoption, and incident response metrics in strengthening cybersecurity postures. It quantifies how network monitoring reduces breach incidents and enhances network resilience.

– helps you analyze the role of real-time threat detection, IDS/IPS adoption, and incident response metrics in strengthening cybersecurity postures. It quantifies how network monitoring reduces breach incidents and enhances network resilience. Investment, M&A and Innovation – helps you gauge the competitive and innovation landscape through analysis of venture capital activity, mergers and acquisitions, patent trends, and the emergence of R&D hubs driving advancements in AI-driven network analytics and monitoring solutions.

