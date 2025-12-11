Johnson Fistel Investigates General Motors Company (GM) Directors for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty Related to Vehicle Safety and Cruise AV Disclosures

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) concerning whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

The investigation arises in the wake of a pending securities class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased GM securities between February 2, 2022 and October 26, 2023 (the “Class Period”).

What Should GM Shareholders Do?

If you are a current GM shareholder and have continuously held your shares before February 2, 2022 and continue to hold your shares, you may have standing to pursue derivative claims on behalf of GM. For more information please visit our website at: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/general-motors-company-3/

Shareholders may contact lead analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or 619-814-4471.

Background of the Investigation

According to the securities class action complaint, GM and certain senior executives are alleged to have made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding, among other things:

• The adequacy of GM’s analysis of defects in its vehicles’ airbag inflators and the need for additional warranty accruals related to product recalls;

• The safety and development status of Cruise LLC’s autonomous vehicle technology;

• The increased risk of regulatory scrutiny, enforcement actions, recalls, legal liabilities, and reputational harm.

As these facts emerged, through reports of serious accidents involving Cruise AVs, regulatory hearings concerning defective airbags, and the suspension of Cruise’s driverless testing permits, GM’s stock declined, allegedly injuring investors.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation is focused on whether GM’s board and senior management caused or allowed this alleged misconduct, failed to implement adequate safety and disclosure controls, and exposed the Company to significant financial and reputational harm.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com