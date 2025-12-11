Manasquan Bank’s Cathy Franzoni Appointed to Fiserv Operations Client Advisory Council

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce that Cathy Franzoni, SEVP, Chief Operating Officer has been selected to serve on Fiserv’s Operations Client Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC is comprised of leaders from financial institutions of varying sizes and geographies, ensuring a diverse representation of perspectives across Fiserv’s core platforms.

The council brings together senior financial leaders to strengthen the partnership between Fiserv and its clients while shaping the future of operational strategy, innovation, and client experience across the industry. Members are selected based on leadership experience, institutional insight, and ability to represent the needs and priorities of their peers.

Council members will review key initiatives, participate in strategic discussions, and contribute feedback through meetings, surveys, focus groups, and other engagement opportunities.

“Cathy’s appointment reflects her deep expertise, forward-looking leadership, and commitment to advancing operational excellence on behalf of Manasquan Bank and the communities we serve,” said James S. Vaccaro, CEO/President. “We are proud to have Cathy representing the Bank in this influential forum.”

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

