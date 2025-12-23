Manasquan Bank Team Recognized in Scotsman Guide and National Mortgage News Rankings

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ralph G. Tancredi, Sr., SVP, Residential Lending Sales Manager for Manasquan Bank, has been nationally recognized for the ninth consecutive year as a top-performing mortgage professional, earning distinction from both National Mortgage News and Scotsman Guide based on 2024 residential loan closing volume.

National Mortgage News ranked Tancredi, Sr. as the #34 Top Producer in the nation, while Scotsman Guide recognized him as a Top Originator, ranking him #482 nationally and #26 in New Jersey for total residential loan volume of $82.4 million.

Manasquan Bank’s residential lending team also earned significant national recognition in the Scotsman Guide Rankings based on 2024 loan closing volume. Edward Zuppe ranked #1,851 nationally and #79 in New Jersey with $43.9 million in residential loan closings. Paul Joseph ranked #2,484 nationally and #98 in New Jersey with $37.3 million, and David Tepper ranked #3,801 nationally and #144 in New Jersey with $29.0 million in closed residential loan volume. Collectively, these rankings highlight the strength and consistency of Manasquan Bank’s mortgage lending platform.

“The Residential Mortgage lending team’s consistent presence among the nation’s top lenders is a testament not only to their expertise, but also to their unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mark Beriault, SEVP, Chief Lending Officer of Manasquan Bank. “During a particularly challenging period for New Jersey homebuyers, Ralph and the balance of our residential lending team continue to be trusted resources, delivering the handcrafted mortgage solutions that define Manasquan Bank.”

Both National Mortgage News and Scotsman Guide employ rigorous verification and auditing processes to identify the industry’s most successful mortgage professionals. This year’s results reflect performance during a demanding market environment, further demonstrating the ability of Manasquan Bank’s lenders to excel under challenging conditions.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties in New Jersey. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

