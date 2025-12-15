Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation Appoints Lisa Roettger as Trustee

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Roettger as a Foundation Trustee. Lisa’s appointment reflects her long-standing commitment to community service and passion for supporting nonprofit organizations.

Lisa is deeply engaged in community focused work and serves as a dedicated board member of Hope in Her Eyes, a nonprofit committed to providing new solutions in the treatment process of mental health conditions, neurodevelopmental disorders, and traumatic brain injury with the use of rescue horses. Drawing on her experience as Manasquan Bank’s SEVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, along with her strong commitment to service, Lisa brings invaluable insight to the Foundation.

The Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation’s mission is to strengthen local communities by supporting nonprofit groups, institutions, schools, and other organizations. The Foundation proudly supports initiatives in education, social and civic services, health and wellness, recreation, culture, and the arts.

“Lisa’s appointment as a Trustee further fortifies our ongoing commitment to support and elevate the communities we serve,” said James S. Vaccaro, Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation Chair. “We congratulate Lisa and look forward to the meaningful impact she will contribute to the Foundation’s mission.”

For 150 years, Manasquan Bank has provided direct support to organizations seeking to make a positive difference in their communities. With the formation of the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation in 2014, they continue to bring that initiative to the next level. Designed to support those serving unmet local needs in new ways, the Foundation serves as the Bank’s single source of financial assistance for qualified non-profits who share their passion to create positive societal change. For more information, visit https://manasquan.bank/charitable-foundation.

