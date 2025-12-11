Stanbridge University Plants 10,000 Trees Across Southern California





IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce that it has reached a major milestone in its Root for Change Tree Planting Initiative, with 10,000 trees now planted across Southern California. The Root for Change initiative was launched in response to years of wildfire devastation and the widespread loss of native oak and sycamore trees caused by invasive beetle fungus in Southern California.

“Our goal was to give back to the communities that have supported us while helping rebuild the natural environments impacted by wildfires,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “This initiative demonstrates how education extends beyond the classroom when students, faculty, and staff work together to make a positive, lasting difference.”

Working alongside Orange County Parks, the City of Irvine, and the Shade Tree Partnership Nursery, Stanbridge University has helped restore natural landscapes and urban forests across the region. Shade Tree Partnership Nursery provided native trees at no cost, enabling Stanbridge volunteers to plant species such as Coast Live Oak, California Sycamore, and Cottonwood that are vital to the long-term health of the local ecosystem.

Tree planting efforts have taken place in multiple restoration zones, including the Great Park Trails in Irvine, Harbor View Nature Park in Newport Beach, Santiago Oaks Regional Park, Costa Mesa Canyon Park, Peters Canyon Regional Park, and Topanga State Park. Over the past five years, Stanbridge volunteers have also assisted Orange County Parks with the planting of more than 6,000 native plants at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve.

These plantings provide more than aesthetic beauty. Each tree contributes to improved air and soil quality, supports migratory bird populations, and restores the natural cycle of habitat balance by providing food and shelter for insects and other wildlife. Tree canopies also play a crucial role in water catchment and runoff management, reducing soil erosion and supporting a healthier watershed throughout the region.

Through Stanbridge Outreach, the university continues to serve communities locally and globally. Recent projects include meals and resource drives for people experiencing homelessness, veteran support programs, and international service trips delivering medical and educational aid to underserved populations. These ongoing efforts allow students and faculty to put compassion into action while addressing real community needs.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has earned recognition for academic excellence, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College, in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com, and with the ACCSC School of Excellence Award.

For more information about this announcement, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266, or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43902bb6-b2f9-4648-9775-a155e477c575.