Stanbridge University Staff and Students Build New School in Rural Guatemala

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of Stanbridge University staff and students recently traveled to Caserío San José Canihor, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, where they worked alongside local residents to construct a new primary school for the community’s children.

The new school provides a safe, permanent learning environment designed to foster dignity and lasting educational opportunity for every child in the community.

Dr. Minerva Valdenor, Dean of Nursing at Stanbridge University, joined students on the trip and experienced the collaboration firsthand. “Witnessing the dedication of our students and partners in this initiative reaffirms our belief that learning can transform entire communities,” said Dr. Valdenor. “This effort represents hope, growth, and lasting change.”

Students who participated in the project shared their reflections on the experience.

“What struck me most was how naturally they live with collective care—something so different from the often individualistic world we come from. It reminded me that humanity is at its best when we look after one another, not because we have to, but because we want to,” said Jizelle Ragi Boctor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing student.

“The most meaningful moment to me was seeing first hand how community plays such an important role in the everyday lives of the people I visited. A common experience I have when visiting Guatemala is seeing how people with very little in comparison to the people I see on a day to day basis have such strong relationships with neighbors, coworkers, and friends. It’s a humbling experience to see how close people are and how I can take what I’ve seen and apply it to my own life,” said Brandon Motta.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos.

