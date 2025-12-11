No KYC. 100x Leverage. Double Deposit Bonus. After the Fed Rate Cut, Crypto Futures Trading Becomes Even Easier on BexBack



SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Federal Reserve’s December 10 rate cut, cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of renewed volatility and rising trading volume. To help traders capitalize on the new macro environment, BexBack Exchange has introduced enhanced incentives including a $100 deposit bonus, a 100% deposit bonus match, and up to 100x leverage on perpetual futures — all available with no KYC requirements.

Advantages of 100x Leverage Crypto Futures

1. Amplified Profits: Control large positions with a small amount of capital, capturing more profits from market fluctuations.



2. Low Capital Requirement: Participate in high-value trades with minimal investment, lowering the entry barrier.

3. Increased Market Opportunities: Profit quickly from price fluctuations, especially in volatile markets.



4. High Capital Efficiency: Leverage enables better use of your capital, expanding your investment potential.



5. Profit from Both Up and Down Markets: Adapt to any market conditions, with opportunities to profit whether the market goes up or down.





What 100x Leverage Means for Traders

100x leverage allows users to control positions up to 100 times their initial capital.

For example, with Bitcoin at $100,000, a 1 BTC long position at 100x leverage provides exposure equal to 100 BTC.Therefore, a price fluctuation of just 10% can generate a 1000% return.

This makes 100x leverage particularly valuable in fast-moving markets shaped by interest-rate changes, where price swings often occur within minutes or hours.

With BexBack's deposit bonus





BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus. If the initial investment is 2 BTC, the profit will increase to 4 BTC, and the return on investment will double to 2000%.

Note: Although leveraged trading can magnify profits, you also need to be wary of liquidation risks.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?



The deposit bonus from BexBack cannot be directly withdrawn but can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. Additionally, during significant market fluctuations, the bonus can serve as extra margin, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering up to 100x leverage on futures contracts for BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and over 50 other digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform also operates offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. Like many top-tier exchanges, BexBack holds a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. The platform accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe, with zero deposit fees and 24/7 multilingual customer support, delivering a secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience.

Why recommend BexBack?





No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

Start Trading the Post–Rate-Cut Market

With increased volatility following the Fed’s decision, traders equipped with more margin and higher capital efficiency are better positioned to benefit.

BexBack’s 100x leverage, $100 deposit bonus, 100% deposit match, and no-KYC access provide a powerful set of tools for navigating the next phase of the crypto market.

Sign up now on BexBack — Earn your first fortune with cryptocurrency.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

