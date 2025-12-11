LexisNexis Canada Announces Commercial Availability of Protégé General AI in Lexis+ AI

Toronto, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in authoritative legal AI workflows, today announced that Protégé™ General AI is now commercially available in Canada following the successful launch in the U.S. and Australia. Protégé General AI offers private encrypted access to general-purpose AI models within the Lexis+ AI™ workflow solution, including Claude Sonnet 4 from Anthropic and GPT-5, GPT-4o, and o3 from OpenAI.

Protégé General AI is purpose-built for legal professionals with the highest levels of privacy and flexibility, going beyond what general-purpose AI tools can provide. Key differentiators include:

Security and Privacy by Design: The fully encrypted Lexis+ AI environment ensures data privacy protections that far exceed what consumer-grade AI tools offer.

A LexisNexis Citation Agent: The advanced citation agent proactively checks any included legal citations that may merit further examination.

Flexible Model Choice: Users can choose the AI model that best fits each task or use case, such as drafting legal documents, crafting communications, or brainstorming.

Integrated General and Legal AI: By securely combining Protégé General AI and Protégé Legal AI in one solution, Lexis+ AI, legal professionals can solve more problems faster.

User and Org-level Control: Users can easily toggle Protégé General AI on or off, and firms can turn off General AI for users entirely to meet firm or regulatory policies.

To learn more about Protégé: www.lexisnexis.ca/protege and Protégé in Lexis+ AI: www.lexisnexis.ca/ai.