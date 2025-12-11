Fusion Proteins Market to Hit $64.9 Billion by 2030

Boston, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Fusion Proteins: Global Market” is projected to grow from $36.3 billion in 2025 to $64.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global fusion proteins market, focusing specifically on Fc-fusion protein products. It segments the market by type, application, route of administration, and region. Key segments include cytokine traps, peptide-based and receptor-based fusion proteins, with applications in ophthalmic, autoimmune, metabolic, and hematological conditions. The report also explores major trends, challenges, ESG developments, emerging technologies, and pipeline activities. It concludes with a detailed competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies.

How is AI impacting the market?

AI is transforming the fusion proteins market by enhancing drug development and accelerating the drug discovery process. Leading U.S. companies like Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer are leveraging AI technologies to optimize manufacturing operations and clinical trials, resulting in more efficient and targeted therapeutic solutions.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Improved Pharmacokinetic Features of Protein Drugs: Fusion proteins are engineered to last longer in the body by enhancing their stability and half-life, reducing how often patients need to take them. This makes treatments more effective and convenient, improving patient adherence.

Need for Targeted Therapies: With diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders requiring precise treatment, fusion proteins offer targeted action by binding specifically to diseased cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissues and reducing side effects.

Label Expansion and Extended Duration Drugs: Pharma companies use fusion proteins to extend the use of existing drugs to new conditions (label expansion) and to create long-acting versions, which improves patient compliance and extends product life cycles.

Diagnostic Applications of Fusion Proteins: Fusion proteins are valuable in diagnostics due to their ability to bind specific biomarkers, making them useful in imaging, disease detection, and laboratory assays with high sensitivity and specificity.

Increasing Availability of Personalized Therapies: With advances in genomics, fusion proteins are being tailored to individual patient profiles, supporting the rise of personalized medicine and enabling more effective, patient-specific treatments.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $32.4 billion Market size forecast $64.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Ligand Type, Route of Administration, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market Drivers Improved pharmacokinetic features of protein drugs.

Need for targeted therapies.

Label expansion and extended duration drugs.

Diagnostic applications of fusion proteins.

Increasing availability of personalized therapies.

Innovations

The fusion proteins industry is highly promising, with ongoing research activities across many therapeutic areas. The industry is expected to witness the entry of highly targeted therapies for cancer and other disease conditions. In the fusion proteins industry, acquisitions, and collaborations are the key growth strategies for developing and marketing new products. Companies such as Merck are forging AI-based partnerships for drug development. Bristol Myers Squibb is launching a spin-off company, NewCo, to develop new biologic products, including fusion proteins using AI technology.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global fusion proteins market was valued at $32.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $64.9 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key drivers include:

The increasing need for targeted therapeutics.

Growing need for improving safety and stability of protein drugs.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

The complex manufacturing procedures.

Risks of immunogenicity and side effects.

Key opportunities include:

Developing fusion proteins for diagnostic applications.

Label expansion strategies creates fresh market prospects.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on ligand type, route of administration, application, and region.

Which ligand type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Cytokine traps will be dominant in the fusion proteins market through the forecast period, due to their applications as targeted therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune conditions. Due to the proven commercial success of cytokine trap drugs such as Eylea and Enbrel, the segment is expected to witness the entry of new companies. Therapeutics that target cytokines, including Interleukins, Tumor Necrosis Factors (TNF), and Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSF), can be developed using fusion protein technology for cancer immunotherapy.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for a 36.8% of the market in 2024, due to the presence of companies such as Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Regeneron, which have many approved products. The increasing healthcare expenditure, growing number of biologic product launches, and rising R&D funding drive the growth in of the North American market. Furthermore, the U.S. FDA grants accelerated approvals for biologics intended for the treatment of rare and autoimmune conditions.

Market leaders include:

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BAYER AG

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

EVIVE BIOTECH

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS

LILLY USA LLC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

PFIZER INC.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

REMEGEN

SAMSUNG BIOEPIS

SANDOZ GROUP A

SANOFI

