Voltalia awarded 68 megawatts in Italy through FERX auction

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces securing 20 years tariff for 68 megawatts solar projects in Italy

Voltalia Italy established in Milan since 2019 and in Agrigento since 2022, with a solar and storage pipeline of more than 500 megawatts, takes a new step with four projects selected in FERX tariff auction, strengthening its role in the development of renewable energy in Italy.

The company owns more than 100 megawatts authorized, out of which 68 megawatts now benefit of 20 years index tariff, that will ensure stable revenues for the next years.

These future solar plants will generate an amount of energy equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 110,499 inhabitants and will prevent the emission of 58,750 tons of CO₂ per year.

Being a Mission Driven Company, Voltalia Italy aims to be an important partner for Italy energy transition target of 52 gigawatts in 2030, continuing to invest in the development, construction and operation of renewable projects, fostering the local development.

As of today, the group operates 24 megawatts in Italy through Voltalia Italy and its subsidiary Helexia.

“By winning 68 megawatts in Italy’s FERX tariff auction, Voltalia demonstrates its ability to develop and deliver efficient, sustainable renewable energy projects while fostering strong relationships with local communities. This achievement confirms our ambition to strengthen our position in Europe and contribute to the local energy transition”, stated Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 Turnover 2025, on January 28th 2026 (post-closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.







Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.







A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

