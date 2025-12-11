SBA Approves More Than $3 Million in Disaster Assistance for Alaska Typhoon Survivors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the agency has approved more than $3 million in federal disaster loans for Alaskans

impacted by Typhoon Halong in October of this year. The assistance comes less than two months after SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler visited Anchorage to highlight SBA relief available to support homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits in their recovery efforts.

“SBA has approved more than $3 million to support Alaska families and business owners impacted by Typhoon Halong,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Even during the federal shutdown, the SBA remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering rapid and robust relief to Americans in need. As I saw from my own meetings with survivors and state leaders, Alaska is a deeply resilient state – and under the leadership of President Trump, we will continue to support a full recovery for the communities impacted.”

SBA is expanding on-the-ground support to accelerate Alaska’s recovery. Loss verifiers are deployed across remote regions, including hard-to-reach subsistence sites and off-road areas to perform on-site damage assessments. Their evaluations ensure survivors receive thorough and accurate damage assessments.

Complementing this, SBA remains on the ground in Bethel and Anchorage operating disaster loan outreach centers (DLOCs) where SBA customer service representatives can answer questions, guide applicants, and provide one-on-one support. No appointment is needed.

The hours of operation of the SBA centers are as follows:

LOWER KUSKOKWIM REAA

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Bethel City Hall - Meeting Room

300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy.

Bethel, AK 99559

Opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8

Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



MUNICIPALITY OF ANCHORAGE

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

University of Alaska Anchorage

1901 Bragaw St.

Ste. 199, Training Rm.

Anchorage, AK 95508

Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Alaska's storm-hit communities where subsistence living anchors daily life and cultural resilience, SBA is stepping up with targeted support. Survivors facing damage to subsistence camps, drying racks, boats, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), fishing gear, harvest equipment, or other vital subsistence property may qualify for home and personal property loans. SBA urges subsistence-reliant households to apply and meet with on-site specialists at SBA DLOCs [CP1] to understand their assistance options.

Survivors can apply for SBA disaster assistance online by visiting sba.gov/disaster. Survivors may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 22, 2025 . The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 22, 2026 .

