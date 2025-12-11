Gray Media Celebrates America 250 with Nationwide “We the People” Storytelling Initiative

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. is marking the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with a company-wide storytelling project that showcases how local people, places, and moments have shaped the American story. Through its “We the People” initiative, Gray stations across the country are producing hundreds of original stories that connect national history to hometown experiences.

“America 250 is not just about a date on the calendar; it’s about who we are as a country and how we got here,” said Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As our journalists recall significant events from the communities in which they live, we can offer a picture of the American story.”





Telling America’s Story, One Community at a Time

The “We the People” content is being produced by Gray newsrooms in all regions of the country—from Florida to Maine to Nevada, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii. The project highlights the American experience with shared themes of courage, sacrifice, resilience, and innovation. Recent stories include:

Foundations of Freedom and Democracy Volunteers in Vermont restoring the gravestones of Revolutionary War soldiers, and a living-history encampment near Fort Ticonderoga that brings the early months of the Revolution to life. In the Carolinas, in-depth pieces on the Battle of Kings Mountain and the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, exploring how pivotal colonial victories helped turn the tide toward American independence. Features from Connecticut on Nathan Hale and Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine, connecting viewers to early espionage and how America grappled with conflict, punishment, and the rule of law.

Service, Sacrifice, and Military History Profiles of World War II, Vietnam, and other veterans—from a 100-year-old Navy veteran in Nebraska, to Rockford and Gainesville veterans ensuring no soldier’s service is forgotten. Stories from museums and memorials, including the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, the National Prisoner of War Museum in Andersonville, Georgia, and the Wings of Honor Museum in Arkansas. Coverage of unaccompanied veterans’ burials in Texas, community tributes to fallen World War II soldiers in Alabama, and ongoing restoration at the Vicksburg National Military Park in Mississippi.

Civil Rights, Justice, and Expanding Freedom A look at Americans with Disabilities Act architect Sen. Bob Dole and Kansans reflecting on the ADA’s impact 35 years later. Pieces from West Virginia on preserving the home of a civil rights activist and a new Underground Railroad historic trail honoring freedom seekers across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Coverage from Monticello, where dozens of new Americans from around the world take the oath of citizenship each Independence Day.

Culture, Innovation, and Everyday American Life Features on America’s “firsts,” including what is believed to be the first U.S. auto race in Wisconsin, one of the earliest electrified private homes in Wisconsin, and the first gold discovery in the U.S. in North Carolina. Stories on music, arts, and culture, including Tennessee’s role as “the playlist of America” and the history of Beale Street in Memphis. Human-interest pieces spotlighting a paralyzed nurse in New Orleans who inspires patients through his survival story, a college student in Florida who installs flag disposal boxes to honor the U.S. flag, and a former NASA intern encouraging young girls to pursue STEM careers.

Local Landmarks, National Legacy In-depth tours of historic sites such as League Park in Cleveland, the Parthenon in Nashville, Storrowton Village in Massachusetts, and Pioneer Courage Park in Omaha. Coverage on statehood celebrations in Alaska and the 75-year evolution of the Choctaw Indian Fair in Mississippi. Stories examining how communities endure and adapt—from natural disasters in Texas and West Virginia, to economic and transportation projects reshaping Midwestern cities.



“As we approach this milestone, we want our communities to see themselves in the history of the United States,” said Hilton Howell, Gray’s Executive Chairman. “Whether it’s a small-town parade, a neighborhood museum, a historic battlefield, or one person changing lives, these stories show how ‘We the People’ continues to define America.”

Multi-Platform Coverage Through 2026

Gray’s America 250 coverage will continue through July 4, 2026, across broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms. The full collection of America 250 stories will continue to grow as stations add new pieces in the months ahead, offering audiences a rich library of local storytelling tied to the nation’s 250-year journey.

