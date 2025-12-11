OFA Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Extraordinary General Meeting, Strengthening Capital Structure and Advancing Digital Asset Strategy

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) (“OFA” or the “Company”), a global architecture, technology, and digital-asset infrastructure company, today announced that shareholders approved all proposals presented at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”), which was held virtually on November 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The strong shareholder support reflects continued confidence in OFA Group’s long-term strategic vision and growth initiatives.

At the EGM, shareholders approved a series of important proposals designed to enhance the Company’s financial flexibility and support future expansion, including:

An increase in authorized share capital Re-designation of share classes Adoption of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association Issuance of Class B Ordinary Shares Approval of the Series A Convertible Preferred Share Financing and related PIPE transaction documents Approval of the establishment of a Digital Asset Treasury

These approvals position OFA Group to further advance its core focus areas, including AI-powered design systems, real-world asset tokenization, and next-generation financial and digital-asset infrastructure. The enhanced capital structure is expected to support strategic investments, operational scalability, and long-term value creation.

Management noted that the successful outcome of the EGM marks a significant milestone for the Company and provides a strong foundation for executing its growth strategy in rapidly evolving technology and digital asset markets.

OFA Group extends its sincere appreciation to all shareholders who participated in the virtual EGM and for their continued trust and support. Detailed voting results and updated proxy materials will be made available in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) is a diversified international architecture, technology, and digital-asset infrastructure company. The Company focuses on AI-powered design solutions, real-world asset tokenization, and innovative financial technologies through its operating subsidiaries spanning architecture, AI research, digital assets, and real-estate innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

