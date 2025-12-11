Scrum Alliance Secures Multiple Wins in Comparably's 2025 Rankings

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance is proud to have received four 2025 Comparably awards, recognizing the organization for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Happiest Employees, and Best Company Perks and Benefits.

These awards are powered entirely by anonymous employee feedback collected by Comparably from organizations across the United States, making the recognition especially meaningful.

The Best Company Culture award measures employee feedback across core workplace metrics, including leadership, career growth, compensation, perks and benefits, work environment, company outlook, retention, happiness, and work-life balance. The Best CEOs award is based on employee feedback and approval ratings for chief executive officers. The Happiest Employees award considers factors such as a positive environment, fair pay, meaningful benefits, excitement about the work, and pride in the company. The Best Perks and Benefits award underscores employees' perceptions of their perks, time off, and overall benefits package.

Together, these criteria highlight organizations that support their people and create space for them to do their best work. These awards demonstrate the strength of Scrum Alliance's culture and leadership and demonstrate the impact of building an environment where people can grow, succeed, and feel proud of the work they do every day.

"Every recognition like this is a reflection of the culture that makes our work possible," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "Being honored in Best Company Culture and Best CEO offers meaningful perspective because these recognitions speak directly to how our team experiences our leadership and our shared values. The awards for Happiest Employees and Best Company Perks and Benefits point to more than a great workplace. They underscore our commitment to cultivating the same resilience, adaptability, and sense of purpose that we help organizations build around the world. At a time when disruption is accelerating, culture is what enables people to learn continuously, support one another, and turn change into opportunity. That spirit is our foundation and our advantage, and it is what allows us to serve our global community with authenticity and excellence."

Scrum Alliance's recognition in all four categories reflects its ongoing investment in a people-first culture. Employees enjoy comprehensive health coverage, flexible work options, paid professional development, and generous time-off policies for vacation, illness, volunteering, and professional development, all designed to help the Scrum Alliance team maintain balance between their personal and professional lives. The organization's benefit programs are guided by employee input and regularly evolve to meet the needs of its diverse, global team. Scrum Alliance also fosters an environment of trust, courage, openness, and respect that closely aligns with its commitment to promoting Agile for Anyone worldwide.

"Comparably sets a high bar for excellence, which makes these recognitions incredibly meaningful. Being recognized in Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Happiest Employees, and Best Perks and Benefits shows the intentional choices we've made to invest in our people and our leadership approach. These honors are a testament to our dedication to creating an environment rooted in trust, well-being, and meaningful work," said Taylor Kelly, Head of Human Resources at Scrum Alliance.

Comparably's annual awards are based on feedback from millions of employees who anonymously rated their workplaces over the past year. Rankings reflect sentiment across multiple culture and compensation metrics, with no costs or self-nominations involved.

About Scrum Alliance

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

www.scrumalliance.org

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings across 70,000 companies.