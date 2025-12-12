OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
12 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 11 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 25,284 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased25,284--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)585.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)573.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)583.53p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,635,645 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,635,645.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
11-12-202515:57:43GBp568584.50XLONxeaMOtvT3Eh
11-12-202515:55:33GBp532584.50XLONxeaMOtvTEq0
11-12-202515:48:59GBp563585.00XLONxeaMOtvUtbJ
11-12-202515:48:59GBp246585.00XLONxeaMOtvUtbL
11-12-202515:48:59GBp254585.00XLONxeaMOtvUtbN
11-12-202515:48:59GBp283584.50XLONxeaMOtvUtbO
11-12-202515:48:59GBp38584.50XLONxeaMOtvUtbS
11-12-202515:48:59GBp461585.00XLONxeaMOtvUtbU
11-12-202515:48:15GBp449584.50XLONxeaMOtvUtK@
11-12-202515:43:08GBp449585.00XLONxeaMOtvU@ef
11-12-202515:09:56GBp550582.50XLONxeaMOtvU4x1
11-12-202515:03:31GBp360583.50XLONxeaMOtvUAXH
11-12-202515:01:47GBp428584.00XLONxeaMOtvU8Tv
11-12-202515:01:42GBp566584.50XLONxeaMOtvU8PI
11-12-202515:01:42GBp476585.00XLONxeaMOtvU8PR
11-12-202514:24:41GBp222583.00XLONxeaMOtvVAp1
11-12-202514:19:53GBp329583.00XLONxeaMOtvOqYb
11-12-202514:16:12GBp275582.50XLONxeaMOtvOmp9
11-12-202514:12:56GBp350583.00XLONxeaMOtvOytO
11-12-202514:01:16GBp220584.00XLONxeaMOtvOkbT
11-12-202513:55:58GBp416585.00XLONxeaMOtvOeko
11-12-202513:48:10GBp499584.50XLONxeaMOtvOH2O
11-12-202513:48:10GBp698585.00XLONxeaMOtvOH2S
11-12-202513:15:25GBp426583.50XLONxeaMOtvPwkx
11-12-202513:15:25GBp523584.00XLONxeaMOtvPwkE
11-12-202513:09:13GBp338584.00XLONxeaMOtvPapL
11-12-202513:09:13GBp486584.50XLONxeaMOtvPapP
11-12-202512:57:26GBp361584.50XLONxeaMOtvPekt
11-12-202512:47:44GBp270583.50XLONxeaMOtvPG5M
11-12-202512:45:56GBp430583.50XLONxeaMOtvPUhn
11-12-202512:41:29GBp186582.50XLONxeaMOtvPTOn
11-12-202512:40:43GBp834583.00XLONxeaMOtvPQKP
11-12-202512:40:43GBp292583.00XLONxeaMOtvPQKV
11-12-202512:40:32GBp258582.50XLONxeaMOtvPQQy
11-12-202512:38:56GBp131582.50XLONxeaMOtvPOtF
11-12-202512:38:56GBp335582.50XLONxeaMOtvPOtH
11-12-202512:38:56GBp449582.00XLONxeaMOtvPOtR
11-12-202512:35:05GBp877582.50XLONxeaMOtvP7u@
11-12-202512:35:05GBp112582.50XLONxeaMOtvP7u0
11-12-202512:35:05GBp58582.50XLONxeaMOtvP7u2
11-12-202512:29:23GBp438582.50XLONxeaMOtvP07s
11-12-202512:29:23GBp438583.00XLONxeaMOtvP07y
11-12-202512:28:48GBp451584.00XLONxeaMOtvP1dy
11-12-202512:28:48GBp451584.50XLONxeaMOtvP1d@
11-12-202512:28:48GBp279585.00XLONxeaMOtvP1d4
11-12-202512:26:53GBp85585.00XLONxeaMOtvPE0E
11-12-202509:15:02GBp300583.50XLONxeaMOtvKgKq
11-12-202509:07:54GBp218585.00XLONxeaMOtvKL0w
11-12-202509:06:56GBp278585.00XLONxeaMOtvKI$V
11-12-202508:56:50GBp275584.00XLONxeaMOtvKRHw
11-12-202508:56:10GBp329584.00XLONxeaMOtvKOxr
11-12-202508:55:02GBp287582.00XLONxeaMOtvKPFc
11-12-202508:51:25GBp268582.50XLONxeaMOtvK4OH
11-12-202508:45:49GBp337584.00XLONxeaMOtvKE6h
11-12-202508:42:07GBp212585.00XLONxeaMOtvKAb0
11-12-202508:39:13GBp305585.00XLONxeaMOtvK8Sj
11-12-202508:38:41GBp327585.00XLONxeaMOtvK9z0
11-12-202508:31:36GBp263583.00XLONxeaMOtvLm5@
11-12-202508:29:11GBp185583.50XLONxeaMOtvL$4b
11-12-202508:29:11GBp130583.50XLONxeaMOtvL$4Z
11-12-202508:25:09GBp343582.00XLONxeaMOtvLx8W
11-12-202508:21:10GBp281581.00XLONxeaMOtvLai@
11-12-202508:17:45GBp449582.00XLONxeaMOtvLWXP
11-12-202508:14:33GBp207582.00XLONxeaMOtvLli2
11-12-202508:14:33GBp299582.50XLONxeaMOtvLli4
11-12-202508:10:41GBp485582.50XLONxeaMOtvLhjF
11-12-202508:10:41GBp3582.50XLONxeaMOtvLhjH
11-12-202508:10:41GBp470583.00XLONxeaMOtvLhjM
11-12-202508:10:41GBp373583.50XLONxeaMOtvLhjO
11-12-202508:08:58GBp596583.00XLONxeaMOtvLfdK
11-12-202508:03:24GBp324573.50XLONxeaMOtvLJa0



