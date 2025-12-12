OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

12 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 11 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 25,284 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 25,284 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 585.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 573.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 583.53p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,635,645 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,635,645.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 11-12-2025 15:57:43 GBp 568 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvT3Eh 11-12-2025 15:55:33 GBp 532 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvTEq0 11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 563 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbJ 11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 246 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbL 11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 254 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbN 11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 283 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvUtbO 11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 38 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvUtbS 11-12-2025 15:48:59 GBp 461 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvUtbU 11-12-2025 15:48:15 GBp 449 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvUtK@ 11-12-2025 15:43:08 GBp 449 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvU@ef 11-12-2025 15:09:56 GBp 550 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvU4x1 11-12-2025 15:03:31 GBp 360 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvUAXH 11-12-2025 15:01:47 GBp 428 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvU8Tv 11-12-2025 15:01:42 GBp 566 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvU8PI 11-12-2025 15:01:42 GBp 476 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvU8PR 11-12-2025 14:24:41 GBp 222 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvVAp1 11-12-2025 14:19:53 GBp 329 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvOqYb 11-12-2025 14:16:12 GBp 275 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvOmp9 11-12-2025 14:12:56 GBp 350 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvOytO 11-12-2025 14:01:16 GBp 220 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvOkbT 11-12-2025 13:55:58 GBp 416 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvOeko 11-12-2025 13:48:10 GBp 499 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvOH2O 11-12-2025 13:48:10 GBp 698 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvOH2S 11-12-2025 13:15:25 GBp 426 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvPwkx 11-12-2025 13:15:25 GBp 523 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvPwkE 11-12-2025 13:09:13 GBp 338 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvPapL 11-12-2025 13:09:13 GBp 486 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvPapP 11-12-2025 12:57:26 GBp 361 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvPekt 11-12-2025 12:47:44 GBp 270 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvPG5M 11-12-2025 12:45:56 GBp 430 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvPUhn 11-12-2025 12:41:29 GBp 186 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPTOn 11-12-2025 12:40:43 GBp 834 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvPQKP 11-12-2025 12:40:43 GBp 292 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvPQKV 11-12-2025 12:40:32 GBp 258 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPQQy 11-12-2025 12:38:56 GBp 131 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPOtF 11-12-2025 12:38:56 GBp 335 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvPOtH 11-12-2025 12:38:56 GBp 449 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvPOtR 11-12-2025 12:35:05 GBp 877 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP7u@ 11-12-2025 12:35:05 GBp 112 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP7u0 11-12-2025 12:35:05 GBp 58 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP7u2 11-12-2025 12:29:23 GBp 438 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvP07s 11-12-2025 12:29:23 GBp 438 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvP07y 11-12-2025 12:28:48 GBp 451 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvP1dy 11-12-2025 12:28:48 GBp 451 584.50 XLON xeaMOtvP1d@ 11-12-2025 12:28:48 GBp 279 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvP1d4 11-12-2025 12:26:53 GBp 85 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvPE0E 11-12-2025 09:15:02 GBp 300 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvKgKq 11-12-2025 09:07:54 GBp 218 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvKL0w 11-12-2025 09:06:56 GBp 278 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvKI$V 11-12-2025 08:56:50 GBp 275 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvKRHw 11-12-2025 08:56:10 GBp 329 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvKOxr 11-12-2025 08:55:02 GBp 287 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvKPFc 11-12-2025 08:51:25 GBp 268 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvK4OH 11-12-2025 08:45:49 GBp 337 584.00 XLON xeaMOtvKE6h 11-12-2025 08:42:07 GBp 212 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvKAb0 11-12-2025 08:39:13 GBp 305 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvK8Sj 11-12-2025 08:38:41 GBp 327 585.00 XLON xeaMOtvK9z0 11-12-2025 08:31:36 GBp 263 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvLm5@ 11-12-2025 08:29:11 GBp 185 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvL$4b 11-12-2025 08:29:11 GBp 130 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvL$4Z 11-12-2025 08:25:09 GBp 343 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvLx8W 11-12-2025 08:21:10 GBp 281 581.00 XLON xeaMOtvLai@ 11-12-2025 08:17:45 GBp 449 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvLWXP 11-12-2025 08:14:33 GBp 207 582.00 XLON xeaMOtvLli2 11-12-2025 08:14:33 GBp 299 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvLli4 11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 485 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvLhjF 11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 3 582.50 XLON xeaMOtvLhjH 11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 470 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvLhjM 11-12-2025 08:10:41 GBp 373 583.50 XLON xeaMOtvLhjO 11-12-2025 08:08:58 GBp 596 583.00 XLON xeaMOtvLfdK 11-12-2025 08:03:24 GBp 324 573.50 XLON xeaMOtvLJa0



