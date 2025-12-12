Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
12 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:11 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:58,560
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):412.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):418.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):416.870406

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  2,573,812 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,132,297 have voting rights and 1,215,506 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE416.87040658,560

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
1,101413.0008:33:44LSE  
224413.0008:33:44LSE  
55412.5008:46:14LSE  
91412.5008:46:14LSE  
449412.5008:46:14LSE  
400412.5008:46:14LSE  
68412.5008:46:14LSE  
204416.0008:50:57LSE  
186416.0008:50:57LSE  
220415.0008:50:59LSE  
220415.0008:50:59LSE  
220415.5008:51:12LSE  
440415.5008:51:12LSE  
220416.5008:55:36LSE  
104416.5008:55:36LSE  
509416.5008:55:36LSE  
251416.5008:55:36LSE  
10416.0008:55:36LSE  
220416.5008:55:36LSE  
210416.0008:55:36LSE  
220416.5008:55:36LSE  
220416.0008:55:36LSE  
49416.5008:55:36LSE  
171416.5008:55:36LSE  
90416.5008:55:36LSE  
4416.5008:55:36LSE  
14416.5008:55:36LSE  
112416.5008:55:36LSE  
220416.5008:55:36LSE  
220416.5008:55:36LSE  
220416.5008:55:39LSE  
564417.0008:56:31LSE  
563417.0008:56:31LSE  
264417.5009:04:52LSE  
628417.5009:05:14LSE  
612417.5009:05:14LSE  
208418.0009:06:09LSE  
208418.0009:06:09LSE  
631417.5009:09:06LSE  
598417.5009:09:06LSE  
3417.5009:10:25LSE  
652417.5009:10:25LSE  
648417.5009:10:25LSE  
652417.5009:10:26LSE  
658417.0009:11:54LSE  
651417.0009:11:54LSE  
162416.5009:11:54LSE  
58416.5009:12:40LSE  
221416.5009:12:40LSE  
437416.5009:12:40LSE  
352416.5009:12:40LSE  
380416.5009:15:02LSE  
220416.5009:15:02LSE  
128416.5009:15:02LSE  
92416.5009:15:03LSE  
26416.5009:15:03LSE  
234416.5009:15:03LSE  
220416.5009:15:03LSE  
206416.5009:15:03LSE  
14416.5009:15:03LSE  
220416.5009:15:03LSE  
220416.5009:15:03LSE  
220416.5009:15:03LSE  
220416.5009:15:03LSE  
197416.5009:15:03LSE  
220416.0009:15:06LSE  
220416.0009:15:06LSE  
260416.0009:15:56LSE  
220416.0009:15:56LSE  
212416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
197416.0009:16:36LSE  
23416.0009:16:36LSE  
54416.0009:16:36LSE  
93416.0009:16:36LSE  
73416.0009:16:36LSE  
104416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
220416.0009:16:36LSE  
546416.0009:16:42LSE  
25413.5009:17:39LSE  
155415.5009:36:00LSE  
556415.5009:36:00LSE  
470415.5009:36:00LSE  
432414.5009:44:47LSE  
627416.5010:04:48LSE  
515416.5010:04:48LSE  
602417.0010:20:05LSE  
530417.0010:20:05LSE  
208418.0011:14:02LSE  
416418.0011:14:02LSE  
42418.0011:14:02LSE  
250418.0011:14:02LSE  
124418.0011:14:02LSE  
596418.0011:26:32LSE  
596418.0011:26:32LSE  
679418.0011:26:32LSE  
634418.0011:26:32LSE  
32418.0011:26:32LSE  
208418.0011:28:10LSE  
208418.0011:28:10LSE  
681417.0011:41:01LSE  
586417.0011:41:01LSE  
65417.0011:41:01LSE  
243417.0011:41:01LSE  
309417.0011:41:01LSE  
380416.5011:49:49LSE  
403416.5011:49:49LSE  
685415.0012:03:45LSE  
672415.0012:03:45LSE  
136415.5012:12:06LSE  
537415.5012:12:06LSE  
686415.5012:12:06LSE  
694415.5012:12:06LSE  
208415.5012:20:30LSE  
208415.5012:20:30LSE  
18415.5012:32:10LSE  
681416.5012:41:44LSE  
528416.5012:41:44LSE  
35416.0012:47:27LSE  
61416.0012:47:27LSE  
700418.5013:52:36LSE  
1,000418.5013:52:36LSE  
700418.5013:52:41LSE  
678418.5013:52:41LSE  
334418.5013:52:41LSE  
75418.5013:52:41LSE  
18418.5013:52:41LSE  
495418.5013:52:41LSE  
208418.0013:53:14LSE  
916417.5014:40:18LSE  
923417.0015:02:12LSE  
189416.5015:02:12LSE  
412416.5015:02:12LSE  
76416.5015:02:12LSE  
262416.5015:02:12LSE  
208417.5015:06:06LSE  
208417.5015:06:29LSE  
685417.0015:14:33LSE  
838417.0015:14:48LSE  
484417.0015:14:48LSE  
401417.0015:20:48LSE  
691417.0015:23:14LSE  
765417.0015:24:40LSE  
369416.5015:25:30LSE  
272417.0015:33:34LSE  
250416.5015:34:01LSE  
280416.5015:34:01LSE  
404416.0015:39:58LSE  
18416.5015:50:00LSE  
190416.5015:50:00LSE  
208418.5016:09:29LSE  
220418.5016:10:00LSE  
220418.5016:10:00LSE  
220418.5016:10:01LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
992418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
250418.5016:13:16LSE  
750418.5016:13:16LSE  
137418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:16LSE  
220418.5016:13:18LSE  
220418.5016:14:34LSE  
762418.5016:14:34LSE  
220418.5016:14:34LSE  
220418.5016:15:12LSE  
220418.5016:17:05LSE  
182418.5016:18:06LSE  
38418.5016:18:56LSE  
35418.5016:19:10LSE  
185418.5016:19:10LSE  
192418.5016:21:34LSE  
28418.5016:23:32LSE  
220418.5016:24:12LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


