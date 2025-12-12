RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-12-12
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|800 +/- 800
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,050
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|800
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.196 %
|Lowest yield
|2.189 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.204 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|43.75
|Auction date
|2025-12-12
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2,200 +/- 2,200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|8,100
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|2,200
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.364 %
|Lowest yield
|2.360 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.364 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|90.91