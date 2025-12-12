RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-12-12
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,050 
Volume sold, SEK mln800
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield2.196 %
Lowest yield2.189 %
Highest accepted yield2.204 %
% accepted at highest yield       43.75 

 

Auction date2025-12-12
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2,200 +/- 2,200
Total bid volume, SEK mln8,100 
Volume sold, SEK mln2,200 
Number of bids17 
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield2.364 %
Lowest yield2.360 %
Highest accepted yield2.364 %
% accepted at highest yield       90.91 



 


Recommended Reading