Comment on the Verslo Žinios article in Lithuania (Rudninkai Polygon Public Procurement)

Lithuanian business newspaper Verslo Žinios has reported that UAB Merko Statyba, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has submitted the best bid for parts B and C in the public procurement "Development of the military infrastructure of the Rūdninkai polygon through a public-private partnership (PPP)".

To the knowledge of AS Merko Ehitus, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence has not officially published the decision on the selection of the best bidders or made a proposal to the participants in the tender to conclude a contract. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence has informed (https://kam.lt/rudininku-karinio-miestelio-ii-etapo-konkursas-finiso-tiesiojoje-sudaryta-laimetoju-eile/) about the start of the final verification procedures in the screening process of the best bidders and the expectation of reaching the contract conclusion phase during this year.

AS Merko Ehitus will inform about the conclusion of partnership and construction agreements through the stock exchange.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is a recognised Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

