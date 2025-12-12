HyOrc Positions Green Methanol as the Economic Solution to Shipping’s Decarbonization Challenge

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a fully SEC-reporting clean-energy company focused on decarbonizing heavy industry, today commented on the growing global consensus, recently highlighted by industry analysis, that the key challenge to decarbonizing shipping is finding a cost-competitive fuel solution.





HyOrc’s green methanol platform, underpinned by patented waste-to-fuel technology, directly addresses this issue by offering a high-efficiency, low-CAPEX solution that avoids reliance on expensive inputs like large-scale electrolysis.

“The debate is no longer about if shipping will decarbonize, but how the industry can afford to meet the impending IMO and EU mandates without crushing global supply chains,” said Richard Oblath, Director of HyOrc Corporation, and a former executive at Shell International Petroleum Company. “HyOrc’s approach is the economic answer. Our ability to convert widely available, negative-cost municipal waste into high-purity, scalable green methanol allows us to deliver a product significantly cheaper than e-methanol, achieving up to a 90% reduction in lifecycle Co2 emissions.”

The company’s technology, developed by a team with advanced combustion expertise from the Indian Space Agency, is built around a vertically integrated, closed-loop system—aqua plasma gasification—that radically reduces project costs and complexity.

This cost advantage is the primary driver behind the massive commercial pull HyOrc is experiencing, including the 10-year offtake commitment from a major European green fuel producer secured by its Portuguese joint venture company.

HyOrc is positioned to accelerate the maritime sector’s transition by providing the most practical, scalable, and economically viable fuel source ready to meet the urgent global demand.

