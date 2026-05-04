HyOrc Provides Indicative Methanol Production Cost Range and Commercial Positioning Following Technology Validation

HOUSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today shared an update on the commercial positioning of its waste-to-methanol platform following the Company’s recently announced independent validation by Bureau Veritas.

Based on validated process performance and internal engineering analysis, HyOrc estimates a preliminary levelized cost of methanol production of approximately €350–€370 per tonne under assumed Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) feedstock conditions. The Company’s model incorporates a negative-cost feedstock structure, in which municipal waste streams generate tipping fee revenues that support overall project economics.

Published regional contract methanol pricing, including European benchmarks reported by Methanex, has recently reflected levels materially above the Company’s estimated production cost range under prevailing market conditions. While methanol pricing remains cyclical and influenced by underlying energy markets, HyOrc believes its cost profile positions the platform to compete effectively within conventional markets, with additional potential upside from premium pricing associated with certified low-carbon fuels, particularly under long-term, contract-based supply arrangements.

The Company is currently advancing its initial commercial projects, including a 35 TPD RDF to 8 TPD methanol facility in Porto, Portugal and a 150 TPD RDF to 38 TPD methanol project in Varna, Bulgaria, with both projects supported by land access, permitting frameworks, environmental approvals, and local partnerships.

“Following independent validation of our process, we are now focused on demonstrating the commercial strength of the platform,” said Reginald Fubara, Chief Executive Officer of HyOrc. “Our objective is to deploy a scalable system that combines waste management economics with low-carbon fuel production, supported by competitive cost positioning and growing demand for alternative marine fuels.”

The cost estimates presented are preliminary and remain subject to final engineering, financing, and operating assumptions, including feedstock composition, plant configuration, and scale.

HyOrc continues to advance project development, financing discussions, and commercial arrangements to underpin its planned deployment activities.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.