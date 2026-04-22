HyOrc Successfully Completes Independent Process and Technology Verification for Waste-to-Methanol Platform

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced that an independent third-party has successfully validated its RDF-to-methanol pilot methanol synthesis unit at its R&D centre in India.

The validation was conducted by Bureau Veritas on April 15, 2026. According to Bureau Veritas Inspection Report No. VET/HYORC/MSW/RDF/METHANOL/TRY/IR-001, the Pilot-Trial achieved a “Satisfactory” result and demonstrated that Refuse-Derived-Fuel (RDF) can be converted into methanol under controlled operating conditions. Methanol was produced and collected for quality verification, with no non-conformities and no punch list items recorded.

The trial validated the full process chain, including RDF preparation, gasification, syngas cleaning, methanol synthesis, and methanol condensation, demonstrating end-to-end operational integrity. Bureau Veritas confirmed the successful conversion of RDF into methanol under controlled conditions. This milestone directly underpins HyOrc’s European commercial deployment strategy, including its pilot RDF gasification and methanol synthesis facility in Porto, Portugal and the OnEnergy project in Varna, located near the Black Sea port, the largest port in Bulgaria.

In Bulgaria, the project uses an existing licensed industrial site with permits to process approximately 56,000 tons per year of waste feedstock and has selected HyOrc’s proprietary technology as part of its development pathway.

In Porto, HyOrc has secured its MO.RE.DA. Oils industrial site with land contracted, permits, and commercial alignment with PRIO Energy, Portugal’s leading biofuels distributor, for methanol offtake.

According to the International Maritime Organization, shipping decarbonization is driving rapid demand for alternative fuels, with methanol emerging as the leading solutions. This positions HyOrc’s European platform directly within one of the fastest-growing segments of the energy transition.

“With secured sites in Portugal and Bulgaria, permits, industrial partners, and offtake alignment, HyOrc has moved into full project execution,” said Reginald Fubara, HyOrc’s CEO. “The Porto facility will be the first European commercial deployment of HyOrc’s RDF-to-methanol platform, forming the foundation for HyOrc’s global rollout of sustainable methanol production assets.”





About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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