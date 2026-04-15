HyOrc Completes Independent Process and Technology Verification for Waste-to-Methanol Platform

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced the successful completion of the on-site process verification phase with Bureau Veritas, a globally recognized testing, inspection, and certification body, for its waste-to-methanol synthesis technology.

The verification program, conducted over multiple site visits, assessed the performance, stability, and operational characteristics of HyOrc’s integrated RDF-to-methanol system. The Company expects to receive formal certification from Bureau Veritas following completion of final documentation.

This milestone represents a critical step toward commercial deployment of HyOrc’s technology and supports the advancement of its planned pilot facility in Porto, Portugal, as well as its industrial-scale project under development in Bulgaria.

“Completion of the Bureau Veritas verification process is a significant milestone as we transition from development to deployment,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc. “Independent technical validation is a key requirement for project financing and provides important third-party confirmation of the robustness and scalability of our platform.”

HyOrc’s technology converts Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) into high-purity methanol through a process combining gasification, syngas conditioning, and catalytic synthesis. The Company believes this approach provides a scalable and cost-competitive pathway to low-carbon fuel production aligned with global decarbonization and waste diversion objectives.

Further updates will be provided upon receipt of formal certification.





About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4188cb46-377d-4894-8803-8b84a50ddf49