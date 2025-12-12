Mutuum Finance (MUTM) V1 Launch Readiness Update Signals Strong Technical Progress With Over $19M in Funding

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of the most important stages of its development, and the latest update on V1 launch readiness suggests the project is moving faster than many expected. With technical milestones aligning and community interest rising across the market, the next few months may become a defining period for this new DeFi crypto protocol.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Expanding Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending protocol designed around structured borrowing and lending. The system supports ETH and USDT in its core design and will introduce mtTokens to measure yield based on real lending activity. mtTokens increase in value when borrowers repay interest. Borrowers interact through a model where interest adjusts with liquidity. Loan to value rules help maintain stability during volatile price movement. This structure gives Mutuum Finance a clear role in the DeFi crypto sector by focusing on predictable and transparent lending flows.

The project has gained strong traction during development. Mutuum Finance reports $19.250M raised, making it one of the most well-funded new crypto projects of its stage. The number of holders has climbed to 18,500, and this wide base of early participants helps support long-term stability in lending markets.

A larger user foundation increases liquidity depth and strengthens the borrowing environment once V1 becomes active. These early signals show why Mutuum Finance is now appearing more often in discussions around potential top crypto candidates for 2026.

Phase Progress and Community Engagement

Mutuum Finance launched its token in early 2025 at $0.01. The price now stands at $0.035, marking a 250% increase. This rise reflects strong belief in the project’s structure and roadmap. The project is currently in Phase 6. Allocation has passed 96%, leaving only a limited amount of tokens available at the current price level. Once Phase 6 closes, Phase 7 will introduce a near 20% price increase and move MUTM closer to its official listing price of $0.06.

Community activity plays a significant role in the project’s momentum. The 24-hour leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with $500 MUTM. This system keeps the community active across different time zones and helps maintain visibility as the project moves toward a major release. The leaderboard has been one of the most consistent drivers of daily conversation within the Mutuum Finance community.

Token Distribution and Why Early Participation Matters

The total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens, or 45.5%, were allocated to early rounds. The project reports 815 million tokens sold already. This broad distribution helps support decentralization and increases the number of participants preparing to use the protocol during V1.

Mutuum Finance also supports card payment, allowing traders who prefer simple purchase methods to enter the ecosystem quickly. This accessibility is an advantage for global users who may not be comfortable using complex wallets during early stages. As V1 approaches, this ease of entry is expected to increase traction further.





Phase 2 Progress and V1 Launch Readiness

Mutuum Finance recently shared updates confirming that progress toward the Q4 2025 V1 launch remains on track. This version will introduce the working lending pool, mtTokens, liquidation logic, debt tracking and key components needed for live borrowing. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets.

Phase 2 of the roadmap has focused on technical refinement. The team has adjusted contract behavior, improved interest logic and tested collateral response under different liquidity conditions. The update also mentions improved interface behavior, allowing users to view borrowing positions, collateral risk and mtToken growth more clearly once testing begins. Internal analytics and monitoring tools have also been integrated to enhance oversight during the testnet.

Why V1 Matters for Momentum

V1 represents the shift from development theory to real user activity. Once borrowing and lending begin, mtTokens will start gaining value based on actual interest flow. This is one of the primary reasons investors are entering before the release. The early window at $0.035 may not be available much longer, especially as Phase 6 approaches a full sellout.

Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the protocol’s core mechanics, including liquidation behavior, collateral thresholds and borrowing rules. These layers are essential for a safe lending environment. The project also completed a CertiK audit, scoring 90/100 on the Token Scan review. A $50,000 bug bounty is available to identify additional issues before users interact with the protocol during V1.

Security is one of the main reasons many early holders are confident that Mutuum Finance can compete with established lending platforms once its ecosystem becomes active.

Demand Surge, Whale Activity and Growing Urgency

As Phase 6 enters its final steps, demand is increasing sharply. Allocation above 96% means only a small supply remains at the current pricing stage. Once Phase 7 activates, traders entering the ecosystem will pay more as the token moves closer to its official launch value.

A recent whale entry of more than $100,000 reduced available allocation even faster. Whale participation often signals strong belief in the project’s near-term progress. This has pushed more traders to enter quickly before the final phase activates.

With V1 scheduled for Q4, audited contracts in place, active community participation and a shrinking supply window, Mutuum Finance is building momentum as one of the potential most promising new crypto launches heading into 2026.