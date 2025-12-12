AI/R’s Compass UOL Achieves the AWS Agentic AI Specialization

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R subsidiary Compass UOL, leader in Enterprise AI Transformation, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a newly launched category within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Compass UOL as an AWS Partner qualified to help customers deploy smart, autonomous AI systems capable of thinking, planning, and executing complex business processes with minimal human intervention.

"Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization reinforces our commitment to delivering autonomous AI systems that transform enterprise operations," said Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R. "By leveraging AWS’s innovation and our deep expertise in agentic AI, we enable organizations to move beyond experimentation and achieve measurable, scalable business outcomes."

The Agentic AI Specialization underscores Compass UOL as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in building production-ready autonomous AI solutions, highlighting the company’s excellence in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS-compatible frameworks that help enterprises adopt autonomous systems delivering tangible ROI, not just prototypes or pilots.

An example of this expertise is Compass UOL’s suite of Agentic AI solutions available in the AWS Marketplace. Designed to accelerate enterprise adoption of autonomous workflows, the portfolio includes AI Agents for financial services, compliance, and education—such as Anti-Money Laundering, Debt Negotiation Assistant, and Audit Assistant. These solutions leverage generative AI-driven workflows and preconfigured RAG components, and are offered in both SaaS and containerized formats, enabling rapid, repeatable deployment and measurable efficiency gains across mission-critical processes.

By achieving this specialization, Compass UOL gives customers a trusted partner to architect, build, and scale enterprise-grade AI agents, empowering organizations to implement autonomous systems across a broad range of use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that is part of AI Revolution Company, which drives the transformation of organizations through Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Digital Technologies. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform businesses, and drive success in their markets. With a focus on attracting and developing the best talent, we create opportunities that improve lives and highlight the positive impact of disruptive technologies on society.

