AI/R WEBJUMP Achieves Adobe Analytics Specialization and Expands Enterprise Project Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R WEBJUMP, a subsidiary of AI/R—a technology company specializing in agentic AI—announces it has achieved Adobe Analytics Specialization, certifying its adherence to the highest delivery standards established by Adobe. This validation reinforces the technical qualification of its teams and its proven ability to implement the solution in highly complex, large-scale enterprise projects, positioning the company within a select group of partners qualified to lead initiatives requiring rigorous data management and activation.

“This recognition is the direct result of a continuous investment in the technical expertise of our professionals and the evolution of our project delivery for major clients. In practice, this certification enables our participation in highly critical initiatives within the Adobe ecosystem, especially those demanding integration across multiple solutions and a data-driven approach throughout the digital journey,” says Gustavo Rodrigues, SVP of Business Apps at AI/R.

The Specialized status is granted to partners that meet strict criteria defined by Adobe, including a significant volume of certified professionals, a consistent history of successful deployments, and direct client validation. With this credential, AI/R WEBJUMP—which boasts more than 15 years of partnership with Adobe—now meets the formal standards necessary in high-impact enterprise projects, where the specialization is an eligibility requirement.

The achievement reflects AI/R WEBJUMP’s capability to support organizations in transforming data into business outcomes, consolidating its position as a partner of excellence for companies seeking to structure and evolve their use of Adobe Analytics consistently, with a focus on generating value from data.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Contact:

Caroline Randow

caroline.randow@aircompany.ai