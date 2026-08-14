AI/R Launches Business Unit Focused on Growth, Journey Optimization, and Data and AI-driven Growth  

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specialized in Agentic AI, announces the launch of AI/R RUN, a new business unit dedicated to transforming digital operations and customer journeys into measurable outcomes. The offering spans initiatives ranging from data architecture and activation to experience design and the development of acquisition, activation, conversion, retention, and reactivation strategies.

“Today, the digital journey is increasingly distributed across multiple channels, including traditional search engines and Generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. This new landscape demands an integrated strategy across digital experience, content, data, and CRM, ensuring that brands are discoverable, recognizable, and capable of building meaningful, lasting relationships throughout the entire customer lifecycle. With AI/R RUN, we orchestrate that ecosystem end to end, connecting data and technology to the customer experience,” said Gustavo Rodrigues, SVP of Business Apps at AI/R.

AI/R RUN structures and operationalizes clients' Martech stacks, unlocking the full potential of their existing enterprise platforms. The division was built to bridge traditionally siloed functions — such as business, development, and product — through the Growth Cycles methodology, a framework that breaks down silos, unifies the backlog, and keeps every initiative data-driven.

This approach was designed to address operational fragmentation and help organizations structure multidisciplinary efforts, including software development, around continuous growth, clear ROI, and maximizing customer lifetime value (LTV), with conversion growth as the ultimate goal.

In recent journey optimization projects, AI/R RUN clients achieve significant results: 960% growth in organic traffic for an education network, 273% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) for a dermo-cosmetics brand, 12% reduction in appointment no-shows for a hospital network, and — in just 14 days of operation — a 12% increase in the conversion rate for a retailer. These projects also enabled real-time hyper-personalized journeys and a digital experience delivery speed three times faster, generating revenue gains of up to 77% in CRM initiatives.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Contact

Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai