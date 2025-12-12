GeeFi (GEE) Initiates Development of Major Ecosystem Components Following Presale Success

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi has officially announced the upcoming commencement of development for the next phase of its comprehensive decentralized finance ecosystem. Following a highly successful fundraising period, the team will soon move forward with the creation of two pivotal components: the GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and, later, the GeeFi Crypto Cards. This strategic expansion aims to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world financial utility, providing users with a seamless environment to trade, spend, and manage their wealth.





Expanding Financial Freedom

The upcoming development phase represents a significant milestone in GeeFi's roadmap. The GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) is being engineered to offer a secure, non-custodial trading platform where users retain full control over their funds while enjoying low fees and high liquidity. Complementing the exchange, the GeeFi Crypto Cards are designed to solve one of the industry's most persistent challenges: the difficulty of spending cryptocurrency in daily life. Once launched, these cards will allow token holders to use their digital assets for purchases at millions of merchants worldwide, effectively integrating crypto into the traditional economy.





Fueled by Investor Confidence

This ambitious development push is supported by the robust performance of the GeeFi presale. The project has raised over $1.3 million to date, attracting a diverse community of more than 2,000 investors. This influx of capital serves as a strong vote of confidence in the project’s vision and execution capabilities. The funds raised are being allocated directly toward accelerating the technical development of the DEX and Crypto Cards, ensuring that the ecosystem delivers on its promise of functionality and security.





A Foundation of Real Utility

GeeFi distinguishes itself in the Web3 space through a strict "product-first" philosophy. Rather than selling a concept, the team began development in 2023 to ensure a working product was available before the presale launched. The GeeFi wallet is currently live and available for Android users, offering immediate utility for storing and managing assets. The team has also confirmed that the iOS version of the wallet is in the final stages of production and will be released soon, further expanding accessibility for the growing user base.

Rewarding Community Loyalty

To foster sustainable growth, GeeFi has integrated a suite of incentives designed to reward its active community. The platform features a straightforward referral system that allows users to earn a 5% commission on all token purchases made through their unique referral link. Additionally, for investors looking to maximize their holdings, GeeFi offers a high-yield staking program. By locking their tokens, users can earn an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, aligning their long-term interests with the stability and success of the platform.

