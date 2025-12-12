Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Acquires JA Development & Construction, Establishing a National Residential, Commercial & Industrial Construction Platform

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) announced the acquisition of JA Development & Construction, a Texas-based construction firm with operating experience across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

The transaction brings a founder-built, operating business into the public markets and establishes a scalable construction platform designed for long-term growth and national expansion.

JA Development & Construction was founded and led by Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises, and has operated as a private company for the past five years. During that time, the company has delivered projects in collaboration with some of the world’s largest and most respected organizations, earning repeat business through execution, reliability, and disciplined operations.

“JA Development & Construction reflects five years of hands-on leadership and disciplined execution,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Suntex Enterprises. “I built this company from the ground up with a focus on accountability, quality, and long-term relationships. Bringing it into the public markets under Suntex allows us to scale responsibly and expand our presence nationwide.”

Operating Platform

JA Development & Construction provides comprehensive construction services across residential developments, commercial facilities, and industrial projects. The company maintains relationships with institutional clients and national developers, supporting a consistent pipeline of work and positioning the business for continued growth.

Strategic Expansion

With this acquisition, Suntex establishes a core operating subsidiary that will serve as the foundation for its construction and infrastructure strategy. The Company intends to expand methodically into additional U.S. markets while maintaining centralized governance, operational discipline, and consistent execution standards.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. is a diversified operating company focused on building and scaling businesses in construction, development, and infrastructure-related sectors. The Company’s strategy emphasizes disciplined growth, operational transparency, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward-looking information,” including “future oriented financial information” and “financial outlook,” under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Suntex Enterprises Inc.

info@suntexenterprises.com

www.SuntexEnterprises.com

X (Twitter): @JaviLeal89

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com